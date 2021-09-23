Fin and Feather's annual Fall Festival returns this weekend with more variety, including leather goods, glassware and an invention to help hang art.
The 52nd festival runs Friday and Saturday at the Fin and Feather Resort, west of Tenkiller State Park on Oklahoma 10A.
This year's show has about 40 new vendors, show coordinator Lezli Pool said.
"We're real excited about some of the new things they're bringing in," she said, "My new vendor applications have really been a really great variety. There have been years when everybody did jewelry. Everybody did wood."
Selena Rodden-Frost of Webbers Falls will offer leather goods, including wallets and holsters. Rodden-Frost, a Muskogee native, said she has done leather crafting since she was a teen.
"I grew up riding horses," she said. "I ended up wanting a pair of chaps, but in order to get these chaps built for me, it was too expensive, almost $2,000. I decided 'I already sew, I can make that. It set me down the road that became an addiction of doing leather."
She began doing leather in earnest in her 20s.
"Every project requires a different type of leather," Rodden-Frost said. "If I'm going to tool it or dye it or use it for a saddle that needs to be shaped, I use what's called veg tanned leather, which is a hide that is tanned in a vegetable process that makes it to where you can still mold it and stamp it. It retains how you shape it."
She said she uses an oil tan for softer leather.
"You cannot stamp or dye those, those are already made that way," she said.
Rodden-Frost said she had always gone to Fin and Feather, but chose to be a vendor at the festival because she wanted to get her name into the public.
"It's just in time for them to order something and have it in time for gift-giving at Christmas," she said.
Pool said two people in Sand Springs make fishing lures, as well as earrings from the lures.
"I've got a fellow out of Eufaula who has invented a tool to use to hang pictures," Pool said. "You know how many nails people use to get a picture straight? Well he invented a tool you just get your nail in at the right place at the right time."
Mile Idleman, co-owner of Hang EzE, said Fin and Feather "is our biggest venue yet."
He said they test-marketed the product earlier this month at the Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts and were a top seller.
Pool said the festival had to be canceled last September out of concern for COVID-19.
"Everybody I've talked to is real excited to be able to do the show again and shop at the show again," she said.
Some vendors are bringing boutique trailers, she said. "I think people will be real excited to shop those little trailers."
There also will be vendors with a variety of food, including corn dogs, roasted corn, baked potatoes, turkey legs, funnel cakes, gyro sandwiches, mini-doughnuts. The resort's Soda Steve's restaurant also will be open.
If you go
WHAT: Fin and Feather Fall Festival.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Fin and Feather Resort, 445889 OK-10A, Gore.
