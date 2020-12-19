Every member of Mt. Olive Star Missionary Baptist Church gets involved with its annual Feeding All Souls Christmas Day Dinner, the church pastor says.
"We're not a very big church; we've only got 40 members," said the Rev. Samuel L. Cunningham Sr. "All 40 of them will help. Some of them are going to cook cornbread, because we have one lady who's going to do the dressing. We have somebody who's going to chop up the onions and the celery. I will cook the turkeys. We have a lady who's going to cook green beans for us. The rest will be doing desserts."
This year's Christmas feast will be curbside pickup only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Checotah multipurpose building. The feed will feature turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert. The feed is free, but donations are welcomed.
"We all have our own station to work on," Cunningham said. "Our church will volunteer and do all the cooking. Other people come and bring cakes."
The church has hosted the Feeding All Souls dinner each Christmas for 11 years.
"This is the day Christ was born," Cunningham said. "If he can sacrifice his life for us, we can sacrifice three or four hours for him."
He said the church has seen a need to host the feed on Christmas, especially this year.
"If you were hungry yesterday, you'll be hungry tomorrow," he said. "We want to let people know that, on this day, there are people in the world who care about their well-being."
Cunningham said the feed has grown "bigger and bigger" since it started.
"We fed up to 350 to 400 people at one time," Cunningham said. "Our first year, it snowed on us and we only had a few people. We were taking food to every place we could think of."
Cunningham said the church expects to feed 500 people this year, even though it will not be inside.
"We're going to try to do curbside because of the pandemic," Cunningham said, referring to COVID-19.
If you go
WHAT: 12th annual Feeding All Souls Christmas Dinner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25.
WHERE: Drive-thru curbside pickup, Checotah Multi-Purpose building, 201 Owens Ave., Checotah.
