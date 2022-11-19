Fellowship and feast on menu at St. Paul on Thanksgiving

Saint Paul United Methodist Church helps fill an emotional need with its free Thanksgiving feast, volunteer Robbie Evans said.
"We have people who don't have any family, and they need a place to go and are alone," he said.
For the first time since 2019, the church will serve Thanksgiving dinners in its fellowship hall, as well as pick-up and drive-thru.
The feasting begins at 11 a.m. Thursday.
"We're excited about going back indoors and seeing people's faces and be able to shake hands and have fellowship together again," Evans said. "We're getting past COVID and distancing and being able to communicate as family, so it's exciting."
Evans said 20 to 30 volunteers usually prepare about 300 meals. In 2019, Evans said volunteers cooked 16 10-pound turkey roasts, 26 pies, 12 big cans of green beans, 12 big cans of yams and three turkey roasters full of stuffing.
"We start planning, getting everything ordered in September," he said. "We'll cook the turkeys and do some of the food prep on Wednesday. We'll have a few volunteers to get the tables set up, then on Thursday morning, we start around 7 a.m. and start getting all the mashed potatoes and stuffing ready in our pans, cooking."
Serving begins around 11 a.m. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, yams, pies and cranberry sauce.
"We keep serving until the food's gone," Evans said. "It's nonstop from 11 until we run out of food. Sometimes that food will last until 1. Sometimes that food lasts a little longer. Sometimes it's just an hour and a half. Depends on the steady flow of people and what the weather's like. If it's rainy, people don't get out, or if it's cold."
He said the church will set up enough tables and have enough room so diners can spread out "and have social distancing if they want."
Evans said he and his wife have been working with the community meal for 12 or 13 years.
"But the church has been doing it for well over 20 years," he said, adding that the church seeks to respond to community needs.
"There are a lot of people who are struggling right now and can use some help," he said. "This kind of fills in that void of feeding the needy and having an area of fellowship during Thanksgiving."
If you go
WHAT: Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday.
WHERE: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
