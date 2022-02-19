It takes almost no time at all for Donna Kay Baucom and Brenda Meador to assemble cookie bags for Wednesday night's fellowship meal at Muskogee First Baptist Church.
"We're a team," Meador said. "We're kind of like sisters. We mesh really well and we work really well together, the two of us. Well, we work really well with everybody."
Meador said she and Baucom cook the third Wednesday of each month for the meals, held at 5 p.m. each Wednesday at the church. Other volunteers work other weeks. Cost is $5.
Kellie Wood, who coordinates the meals, said the volunteers who prepare the meals get to know each other better.
"It's just a real camaraderie, Wood said. "You get to know each other real well, and you just become good friends. You're kind of like sisters."
Usually about three women cook each meal, she said, adding that the teams alternate on different Wednesdays.
"Sometimes just once a month. Some of them twice a month," Wood said. "They truly have a servant's heart."
Last Wednesday, Baucom and Meador helped cook taco soup. Pat Reid, who said she usually helps with setup and cleanup, helped prepare cornbread.
Reid agreed on the attraction.
"It's the camaraderie with the other people," she said.
Past meals also included pulled pork and Italian chicken.
Different groups bring dessert each week, Wood said. Four groups bring prepared desserts for the meals, Wood said.
"They make some fabulous desserts," Meador said.
Baucom said they cook for 100 to 125 people.
"It's a team effort," she said. "We begin at 10 in the morning. Sometimes we get to take a break in the middle of the day, depending on the menu. Then we get back around three-ish, and the meal is at 5, and we have clean-up.
First Baptist had been serving Wednesday night suppers for several years, Wood said.
"We have had it catered before, and it was paid staff," she said. "COVID kind of shut our Wednesday night dinners down."
The suppers resumed with a different setup last September, she said.
"This is the first time we have had an all-volunteer group doing it," she said. "It was our pastors' vision. There are a lot of people who serve in our church, and a lot of ladies like to cook. It's an area where we can try serving. A lot of women have stepped up, and it's worked wonderful."
Men have cooked a couple of times, as well, she said. Youth help with clean-up once a month, she said.
"We do have helpers," Wood said. "There's a lot to do when you are preparing for a large number of people. We have a gentleman who comes in and prepares the drinks every week."
If you go
WHAT: Fellowship meal.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
WHERE: Muskogee First Baptist Church, 111 S. Seventh St.
COST: $5.
