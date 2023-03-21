Community Gospel Center east of Fort Gibson is preparing space to accommodate a membership boom.
"Two years ago, the church had about 20 members," Pastor John Overton said. "Now we have about 200 members, and we are out of room everywhere we look."
The church, located near Four Mile Road on U.S. 62, will break ground on a new sanctuary at 4 pm. Sunday. Overton said the 450-seat sanctuary will be nearly 1,500 square feet and will feature a large auditorium, nursery/preschool area, five classrooms and lobby. There also will be a media area to help set up technology screens and live streaming.
The church bought three acres and worked with Muskogee architect Mike Martin to draw up some plans, Overton said.
"We actually started dirt work this week, hope to start actual construction fairly soon," Overton said. "We have a few hurdles to get across before we actually start."
He said the church took out a loan.
"But we believe that with the Lord's help we can actually pay for this," Overton said. "We have been taking up special offerings for this and we believe we can pay half the cost."
In a 2021 Muskogee Phoenix story, Overton said the church opened in 1989, but had experienced a "low season" for a few years. The church began building ministry teams in 2021.
"It seemed like it was time for the church to take that step," Overton said. "The original members have worked with us so well, it's hard to say. It started to click people started to come."
Most members come from Fort Gibson, Braggs and Hulbert. Many also come from Tahlequah and Muskogee.
"We build our church obviously on the gospel and emphasize friendliness," he said. "Everyone's welcome. We're big on family, for sure. When someone comes, we treat them as family, follow up on them and feel responsible for their spiritual walk."
Invited groundbreaking guests include District 1 County Commissioner Ken Doke, Assembly of God district superintendent Darryl Wooton, Assembly of God sectional presbyter Robert Yandell and founding Pastor Don Landers, Overton said. Church board members Raymond Jones, Bill Daniels, Adam Miller, Doyle Bates and Nick Overton will help break ground.
A meal will follow the groundbreaking.
If you go
WHAT: Sanctuary groundbreaking.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
WHERE: Community Gospel Center, 1686 U.S. 62.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.