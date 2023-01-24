Fort Gibson Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Q.B. Boydstun Library.
Please bring any information you have relating to your own personal ancestry. There will be instructions in the use of computers when searching for your own personal information.
All members, past and present, are urged to attend this very special meeting — all visitors are welcome. For further information or need of transportation, call Marsha at (918) 781-9883 or Blanche at (918) 203-5040.
