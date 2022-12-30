Fitness challenges kick off new year

People can get a little group support when they join weight loss challenges at Muskogee fitness centers in January.
Strictly Fitness will encourage teams to participate in its 10th annual Weight Loss Challenge. Strictly Fitness founder and owner Brian Ousley said the four-person teams can be made up of family members, co-workers, church members or friends.
Champion Fitness will have a private Facebook group for participants in its challenge.
Champion General Manager Ashley Cole said that in her years in fitness, she's learned how people like to work out together.
"Anybody who's enrolled in the challenge can interact, keep each other accountable," she said. "It's more of a community effort than it has been in the past."
She said the challenge is geared to helping people stick to their fitness New Year's resolution.
Weigh-ins for Champion Fitness Weight Loss Challenge will run Tuesday through Jan. 7. The final weigh-in day will feature games, music and discussion about hydration and micro-greens, Cole said.
The 10-week challenge features boot camp classes Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Participants have 24-hour access to the center.
"They get multiple amenities," Cole said. "The amount and variety of our equipment, there's something for everybody. Our certified personal trainers have boot camp three times a week, absolutely free."
Personal trainer Kara Brimm, who will lead one of the boot camps, said trainers want to make it fun "so people will stick to it."
Cole said more than $3,000 in cash prizes will be distributed among winners in four categories. Grand Prize goes to the participant losing the most body fat. There also will be men's, women's and junior categories. Ages 25 and younger will be in the junior category.
"Health and wellness is so important," Cole said. "In the last two years, especially with 2020 and what it brought, people are investing in their health a lot more."
Registration is $25 for members and $65 for non-members.
Strictly Fitness sign-ups begin Tuesday, with weigh-ins from Jan. 9-13. A Facebook Live Kickoff at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, will feature information from a dietitian, weight loss specialist, family nurse practitioner and personal trainer.
Individual winners of the 12-week challenge are determined by percentage of fat lost, Ousley said. Top male and female each win $1,000. The winner of the teen division, ages 13-17, wins $500. The team that loses the most combined weight wins $2,000, the combined entry fees of a 10 teams.
Ousley said participants can take advantage of a variety of classes, including Zumba, boot camp, yoga, Pilates, ab classes, even line dancing. They also receive a gym orientation and personalized workout program.
"Our whole goal is to take away the discomfort or distrust of going into a gym, and doing everything we can to make our community comfortable with coming into the gym and being around professionals, and being instructed in the proper manner on how to use the equipment," Ousley said.
Over its 10 years, the challenge has grown from 54 participants to more than 600 in 2021. Desire to be healthy also has grown, Ousley said.
"The very first couple of challenges, we noticed there were a lot of people excited about the possibility of winning $1,000," he said. "Over the past eight challenges, we realized very few people talk about the money that is there to be earned. It's all about the health things that have changed in their lives — the medications they're no longer taking, the energy level they have."
If you go
WHAT: Champion Fitness 2023 Weight Loss Challenge, registration and weigh-ins.
WHEN: Tuesday through Jan. 7.
WHERE: Champion Fitness, 2250 E. Shawnee Bypass.
REGISTRATION: $25 for members, $65 for nonmembers.
INFORMATION: (918) 686-7539.
WHAT: Strictly Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, registration and weigh-ins.
WHEN: Registrations begin Tuesday. Weigh-ins, Jan. 9-13.
WHERE: Strictly Fitness, 336 East Side Blvd.
REGISTRATION: $25 for members; $35 for non-members; $200 ($50 each) for teams of four.
INFORMATION: (918) 683-2639.
