Five reasons to give of your time or money

The Montreal Institute Heart Foundation offers five reasons why it's good to give.
1 Giving makes you happy.
"Generosity is a chicken broth for the soul: giving makes us feel good. From a philanthropic gesture often arises great satisfaction and a sense of well-being. In reality, being part of a cause means making a difference and becoming a vehicle for change. That’s something."
2 Giving to save.
"Donations can take many forms. They can be unique, monthly, planned, made in support of a loved one, in connection with a fundraising event, at the cash register of a business, etc."
3 Support the cause you care about.
"By making a donation or by participating in a charity event, you will also make your loved ones aware of the cause you care about."
4 Commemorate a special event.
"Paying tribute to this person by donating on their behalf will allow you to celebrate the wonderful outcome and show them how happy you are to have them by your side."
5 A way to manage your finances in a more informed way.
"Monthly donations make it possible to make accurate projections of the donations that will be allocated over the year. These can easily fit into your budget, rather than being condensed into a single time of the year, and it won’t cost you a penny more."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.