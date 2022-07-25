Flavors of Oklahoma to benefit WISH

Women in Safe Home's annual food-sampling fundraiser will reach beyond Muskogee this year.
Flavors of Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Friday at Muskogee Civic Center, will feature food and beverages from Wagoner, Pryor, Broken Arrow, Salina and McAlester, as well as an array of Muskogee favorites.
Proceeds benefit Women in Safe Home (WISH). WISH provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and stalking as they make plans and arrangements to recover from trauma and begin new lives.
"It supports our mission to care for domestic violence and assault victims in our community," said WISH Advisory Committee Chairwoman Jaime Stout.
She said Red Rooster, a downtown Wagoner bistro and bakery, reached out and wanted to participate this year. At least 30 vendors have signed up.
"We have a wide variety, from savory to your sweet tooth," Stout said. "We'll have a good mix of everything on Friday night."
Muskogee food vendors include Charlie's Chicken, Mahylon's, Mattie Jane's on Main, Queen City, Golden Corral, Smack That, and Chandler Road Donuts, she said. Businesses, agencies and political candidates also will have booths.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said he plans to serve gumbo, like he did at the 2021 fundraiser.
"Gumbo is made up of a lot of different things, blending for a good taste," Coleman said. "Muskogee is made up of a lot of different people, blending for a good community."
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets include all-you-can-eat samplings from restaurants, businesses and other vendors.
The event is for people 21 and older and will feature Muskogee's Pecan Creek Winery, as well as Tide Water Winery of Broken Arrow, Oke Ozark Winery of Salina and Diamond Head Winery of Pryor. BierKraft Brewery of McAlester will have samples.
There also will be a Wine Pull. For $20, a person can buy a numbered cork. Numbers are drawn for a corresponding bottle of wine, Stout said.
Reversing Radio will provide entertainment.
The first 200 attendees will get a commemorative glass.
The 2021 Flavors of Muskogee raised $23,000 for WISH, Stout said. "The money went to support the needs of the shelter."
"We had a tremendous response from our sponsors," she said, "Our presenting sponsor this year is Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. We have numerous other sponsors this year."
If you go
WHAT: Flavors of Oklahoma.
WHO: Benefiting WISH (Women in Safe Home).
WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Advance tickets, $20 and available at Muskogee Civic Center, Broadway Market or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-flavors-of-oklahoma-2022-tickets. Admission is $25 at the door.
