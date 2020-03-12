Flying Fez Wine Tasting Festival kicks off Friday

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Wine and Dine with Wine Makers features a four-course dinner, featuring appetizers with a select wine, special salad and a different wine, then steak dinner with a red wine. Followed by a dessert and specially selected dessert wine. Appetizers served at 6:30, dinner will be at 7 p.m.
2. Friday's dinner will feature a silent auction, as well as a live auction. The wine makers will be talking about their wines as well as a slide show.
3. At Saturday's Flying Fez Festival, sample wines from 11 Oklahoma wineries, enjoy the fun and fellowship. There will also be homemade Italian dinners available, chicken Alfredo or spaghetti with salad and dessert for $10.
WHY ATTEND
Festival chairman Rory Robertson said the festival benefits the Bedouin Shrine Temple.
"I think the main reason for the success is the customers can sample as much wine as they want to, from super sweet to super dry, and anywhere in between, all in a safe and fun environment with friendly people. All of our wineries are from right here in Oklahoma."
Wine varieties include fruity, pepper, white and red, plus wines infused with chocolate.
"Whatever your desire, I'm sure somebody will have it," he said. "Come out enjoy the day with us try some different wines and you can purchase what you like and take it home for future enjoyment."
FOR MORE INFO: (918) 682-2761.
ABOUT THE EVENT
WHAT: Dine with winemakers on Friday and sample their wine Saturday to benefit Bedouin Shrine Temple.
WHEN: Appetizers and dinner, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Flying Fez Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St.
ADMISSION: Dinner, $50 per person; Festival $20 per person.
