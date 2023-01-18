Food by the Book: “A Cowboy’s Destiny” a more traditional Western

If the television sensation "Yellowstone" has you hankering for a kinder read in the cowboy genre, try “A Cowboy’s Destiny” (Artemesia, 2022), first in the Kelly Can Saga written by Oklahoma native E. Joe Brown. Set between New Mexico and Oklahoma, the plot is not without its spicy parts, but it is a refreshing step back into the more traditional Western.
Charlie Kelly works on the Cornerstone Ranch with his family in Fort Sumner, New Mexcio, in 1917. His father is having a bad drinking and gambling spell, making Charlie feel responsible for fixing the family’s problems. Tired of trying to make his dad do the right thing, Charlie’s dream at 19 is to move back to Oklahoma and work on the Miller 101 Ranch. When his school friend, Little Deer, is shoved and beaten on Main Street, Charlie steps in and has a knife pulled on him by the town bully. In trying to stand up for his son, Charlie’s dad pulls a gun on the malefactor and shoots him, forcing the family to flee to Oklahoma.
Fed up with it all, Charlie parts ways with his family while they head to Maud, Oklahoma, and he on to the 101 Ranch. Intent on proving himself as the best cowboy on the ranch, Charlie works his way across Texas and Oklahoma, gaining a good reputation as he goes. He runs into a slight detour when he meets Susan, a married woman four years his senior. Will Charlie make it to the 101 Ranch and gain fame as the best cowboy in the land? With several books planned for the saga, he may just do more than that.
Rustle up some grub fit for January weather. There are many versions of cowboy stew. Mix it up with ingredients in your cupboard and try substitutions such as hominy, okra, or Mexicorn.
Cowboy Stew
1 lb. ground beef
1 packages kielbasa sausage sliced into ½ inch pieces
1 small onion, chopped
1 (14.5oz) can diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon tomato paste, if desired
3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced
1 can pinto beans
1 can fire roasted corn
1 can diced tomatoes with green chiles
1 can mixed vegetables
2 cups of water
1 tablespoon smoked garlic powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, sauté onion. Add ground beef and cook until browned. Add sliced sausage. Add in tomatoes, pinto beans, corn, potatoes, tomatoes with chiles and mixed vegetables. Add spices and mix well. Add water, bring to a boil, and simmer for one hour or until potatoes are tender. Makes six servings.
