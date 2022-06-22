Food by the Book: Biographies offer insight to Hopper, Wintour

Two biographies just out can take you on a little flashback through the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, tripping among the beautiful people. First is Mark Rozzo’s “Everybody Thought We Were Crazy: Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward, and 1960s Los Angeles” (Harper Collins, 2022), a thorough look at the lives of actor Dennis Hopper and his equally talented wife, Brooke Hayward. Rozzo’s comprehensive work takes us on an almost day-by-day ride through the serpentine tangle of Bel Air, Malibu, and the Hollywood Hills with a non-stop A List cast of characters.
In this instance, the dramatis personae are Hopper’s own narcissism, his wife’s regal upbringing as the daughter of actress Margaret Sullivan and producer Leland Hayward, and their cavalcade of friends such as Andy Warhol, the Fondas, or Tina Turner, and Hollywood legends such as David O. Selznick, Gary Cooper, and Cary Grant. Their house at 1712 N. Crescent Heights was Hopper’s creative lair as he tried his hand at art during down time from acting, hanging out with not only Warhol, but Jasper Johns and other greats of the burgeoning Pop Art scene. This is an interesting trip down memory lane, and Rozzo’s writing is just as chaotic and serpentine as the atmosphere around Dennis Hopper at the height of his drug use. His staccato voice captures perfectly the complexity of the times and the lives of his subjects. Worth a read.
Moving from Hollywood royalty to empress of the fashion world is the new biography of Anna Wintour, “Anna” (Gallery Books, 2022) by Amy Odell. Growing up in London of the 1960s as the daughter of an influential newspaper editor, Anna created her own miniskirts and other trendy outfits. While at North London Collegiate she acquired her first bob haircut from Vidal Sassoon, a trademark signature look for her. Voracious reading, especially of Seventeen magazine, sent to her from her American grandmother, and watching the TV program Ready, Steady Go, fomented Wintour’s desire to be forever trendy.
That voracious reading, however, and her love of fashion led Wintour to the publishing world. By 1988, she had ascended to editor-in-chief at Vogue magazine, a position she has held ever since. If you have followed fashion for the last four decades, you will find all the fashionistas, couturiers, and haute monde here. While “The Devil Wears Prada” was ostensibly about Wintour, Odell paints a picture of a woman who has made important decisions affecting the image of our society and culture, a public relations task that can make or break a person. After more than three decades, she’s still standing.
Over the last 40 years Vogue has published not just fashion trends, but the best in food trends, too. They seem to know what we want before we do. Try this Moroccan carrot salad paired with a vegetarian nutburger for a meatless summer dinner. A break from meat you didn’t know you wanted.
Marinated Moroccan Carrots
2 lbs. carrots, peeled and cut on the diagonal
1 cup olive oil
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 bunch fresh parsley, finely chopped
8 cloves garlic
4 tablespoons ground cumin
4 tablespoons sweet paprika
1 tablespoon salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook carrots in boiling, salted water until tender. Whisk together the oil and vinegar then add in the garlic, parsley, and seasonings. Combine with the carrots in serving bowl. Serve hot or cold.
Nutburgers
1 can chickpeas (garbanzos)
1/2 medium red onion, finely chopped
1/4 bunch parsley, chopped
1/4 cup almonds, chopped
1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
1/8 cup sunflower seeds
1/4 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon coriander
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg, lightly beaten
Oil for frying
Sliced sharp cheddar cheese
2 pita rounds, halved
Spicy mustard
Creamy hummus dressing
Chopped tomatoes
Diced avocados
Chopped Romaine or green leaf lettuce
Rinse, drain and mash chickpeas. Combine beans, onion, parsley, nuts and seeds, curry powder and salt in large bowl. Add egg and mix well. Form into approximately 3-inch patties. Heat 1/4 cup oil in large skillet and then add patties, frying until lightly browned on bottom. Flip and continue frying about 3 or 4 minutes. Top with cheese and remove to paper towels to drain. Lightly spread the inside of a pita half with mustard, place a patty in each, and top with tomato, avocado and lettuce. Top with dressing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.