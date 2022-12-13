Food by the Book: Bono details life in memoir

When Bono speaks, people listen, as illustrated by the glee and eagerness with which fans of the band U2 awaited the release of the lead singer’s memoir, “Surrender, 40 Songs, One Story” (Alfred A. Knopf, 2022). A riff on his 60th birthday project to write 60 letters of appreciation to 60 artists whose music saved his life, Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, uses 40 of U2’s songs to outline his experience with the band.
Attributing the band’s success to hard work and not giving up, Bono sets up the conditions that led to his and bandmates the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. becoming icons worldwide. The loss of his mother at an early age and his strained relationship with his father fomented a close connection to friends, all of whom, like Bono, had earned nicknames like Guggi, Guck Pants, or Gavin Friday. “I am leaving home to find home. And I am singing,” Bono writes. The rest is really just history.
Bono remembers that history in detail. Perhaps his healing nature and world view come from the fact that his father was Catholic and his mother was Protestant, as well as growing up in a war-torn Ireland in which Catholic and Protestant were out for each other’s’ blood. However it happened, Bono relates the story through his trademark ever-present spiritual and philosophical bent. Can he really be real, one might ask. One telling fact is that he is still married to his high school sweetheart, Ali, and much of the book is an appreciation of her.
Starting out in the Punk Rock realm, U2’s music became a genre of its own. Even though he was influenced by the Ramones and the Sex Pistols, erudition graces Bono’s music. References to Latin and classical authors is filtered through U2’s music, in fact Bono is short for Hewson’s nickname, Bono Vox, or good voice mistranslated by his friend as Strong Voice. And it’s his strong interior voice asking the questions about the band’s life purpose that made the adult Bono and U2 a phenomenon. Complete with Bono’s drawings and photographs, this is a great Christmas present for fans of U2 or to read on its own for affirmation that good can exist in the glitz of fame.
Put on a little U2 and cook up some Irish stew made with stout beer, such as Guinness. Serve with sourdough or Irish soda bread. Great for casual holiday dining.
Irish Stout Stew
4 slices thick hickory smoked bacon, chopped
3 1/2 lbs. beef chuck, cut into pieces
1 cup sliced carrots
1 cup turnips, peeled and diced large
1 onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup tomato paste
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 bottle stout Irish beer
5 cups beef broth
3/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
Finely chopped parsley for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat 2 tablespoons oil to a large Dutch oven then cook beef in batches until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes; remove to plate. Add onions and cook until softened, adding a bit more oil, if needed. Add flour, garlic, tomato paste, rosemary, salt and pepper and cook 1 minute. Add beer, scraping up browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add beef back to pan and stir in broth. Cover and bake one hour. Add in carrots, potatoes and turnips and continue baking for 1 1/2 hours. Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve with sourdough or Irish soda bread.
