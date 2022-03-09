Food by the Book: Book blends mystery with music

Rayquan McMillian introduces himself as just Ray in “The Violin Conspiracy” (Anchor Books, 2022), the first novel by violinist Brendan Slocumb. His life changes when as a kid growing up in North Carolina his grandmother gives him his PopPop’s violin. Covered in white dust, the raggedy violin has traveled down from the Civil War to today, having been given to Ray’s great-great-grandfather upon his master’s death.
With loving encouragement from his grandmother and minimal attention from his mom who would rather he get a GED and a job, Ray excels at the instrument and attends college where he comes in contact with a professor who mentors him. In searching for a better violin to suit his talent, it is discovered that PopPop’s violin is actually a Stradivarius worth $10 million. Soon Ray is beset on all sides by people who want something from him, including his family, as well as the heirs of the plantation where his great-great-grandfather was held. When the instrument is stolen, Ray has to muster all his courage to continue on to solo performances and teaching assignments at places like Carnegie Hall, culminating in the most prestigious virtuoso competition, the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.
Slocumb has created a fine whodunit mystery that also instructs readers in not only the ins and outs of the music world, but the intricacies of being the only black violinist in the largely elite, white provenance of the symphony. Yet Ray’s gentle character is didactic, teaching us sympathetically that racism can be as subtle as off-handed remarks and low expectations, or as overt as unwarranted arrest. This is an exceptional first novel from a talented teacher and musician. Oklahoma even gets a mention in the book.
Brendan Slocumb shares this recipe based on the character of Ray McMillian who prefers vegan fare. Veganism is different from vegetarianism in that no animal-based products are used, including dairy. Try this meatless dish during Lent or anytime for a flavorful and healthy meal.
Vegan Sausage Pasta Dish
1 lb. pasta, such as rigatoni
8 vegan sausages, such as Beyond Meat, sliced
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup vegan heavy cream*
4 tablespoons grainy mustard
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced
6 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup basil, thinly sliced
1/4 cup diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook pasta per direction on box; drain and set aside. In medium pot, cook the sausages (not in olive oil) on medium heat for 5 minutes. Next, add the wine and simmer for 5 minutes. Then add cream, mustard, crushed red pepper and simmer for 2 minutes. While this is cooking, in a separate pan add olive oil on medium heat and sauté onions and mushrooms for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently; then add garlic, basil and tomatoes and continue to cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Lastly, add the sautéed vegetables, garlic powder and onion powder to the meat sauce, stir and pour over cooked pasta. Serve at once with salt and pepper to taste.
*Vegan cream is made by whisking 3/4 cup of almond milk with 4 tablespoons vegan butter.
