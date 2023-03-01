Food by the Book: Book explores complicated modern-day relationships

Anyone old enough to remember the premier season of the television show "Thirty Something" is now well out of the child rearing phase, but their children are in the midst of it full force. Enter the debut novel by Carolyn Prusa with the catchy title, “None of This Would have Happened if Prince Were Alive” (Atria Books, 2022), an homage to not only the famous musician, but to the complications of modern-day relationships.
At first annoying for the main character’s self-centered banter and problems of the millennial generation, as one gets further into the novel, the old, familiar challenges of a working mother trying to do all and be all to everyone become clear. Ramona is a working mom who walks in on her husband with another woman just as a hurricane is headed toward their hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Trying to manage the crisis with her relationship and a botched marketing presentation while getting her mother and two small children evacuated to Augusta has her more than a little stressed out.
This is enough to make the reader’s blood pressure rise, but it is a good reminder of why we read. We read not just for entertainment or to idly pass the days away, but to understand others. While “None of This Would Have Happened” is by no means high literature and will probably not be on a reading list 100 years from now, it does capture a glimpse into the life of working women, the perpetually flawed relationships between men and women, aging parents, and navigating the hurricane that is life.
Savannah Red Rice is a classic dish reminiscent of all the flavors of the South. There are as many variations as there are cooks or food in the pantry, some without meat and others containing a gumbo of ingredients like shrimp, smoked sausage and ham. Try this one for an easy side dish or full meal. Also, don’t miss investigating Prince’s personal chefs’, Ray and Juell Roberts, tribute menu to the megastar who was a vegetarian and allowed no meat in his Chanhassen, Minnesota estate, Paisley Park. Among the dishes they prepared for Prince were his favorite coconut curry, minestrone soup, and pancakes. A Prince playlist is perfect for cooking up the Savannah red rice recipe below.
Savannah Red Rice
5 bacon slices
1 large yellow onion, diced
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
1 can petite diced tomatoes in juice
3/4 cup chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 teaspoon cayenne pepper or to taste
1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 cup diced smoked sausage, diced
1 cup diced smoked ham
Chopped green onions, if desired
Preheat oven to 350° degrees. Cook bacon in a medium skillet over medium until crisp, then transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve drippings in skillet. Add yellow onion, celery, and bell pepper to reserved drippings in skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in sausage and ham and cook a few more minutes. Stir in rice, tomatoes, chicken broth, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and hot pepper sauce. Spoon into a lightly greased 2-quart baking dish. Cover and bake in preheated oven until rice is tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Top with crumbled bacon and green onions, if desired. For vegetarian, omit meat and use vegetable broth.
