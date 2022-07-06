Food by the Book: Book provides perspective on complexity of history

“Fools Crow” (Penguin, 1986) by Blackfeet/Gros Ventre author James Welch is now a classic of Native American literature. The story set in 1870 revolves around White Man’s Dog, an 18-year-old member of the Pikuni Lone Eater Blackfeet tribe looking to prove his bravery. Ridiculed by his arrogant friend, Fast Horse, for lack of affect with the women, White Man’s Dog wants nothing more than to go on a horse raiding party to the Crow encampment, make his father proud, and attract a wife. A raid is planned, but just as the group is approaching the Crow camp, Fast Horse lets out a war cry and alerts the enemy warriors. This results in the leader of the raid, Yellow Kidney, being captured and maimed.
White Man’s Dog returns to camp with the wealth of horses he needs to start his own family.
He provides for Yellow Kidney’s family and marries his daughter, Red Paint. It is decided that a war party should go to the Crow village and take revenge for Yellow Kidney. In the battle, White Man’s Dog kills the Crow leader, Bull Shield, and thereafter receives the new name of Fools Crow. While Fools Crow is rising in leadership, the boastful Fast Horse joins a marauding band that takes out bloody raids against the Napikwans, encroaching white settlers. Fools Crow is a spiritual person and has seen visions of what is to come from these actions.
Welch used historical fact intermingled with characters both fictional and real to reveal the tragic outcome we already know so well. His information comes from stories of those who lived much of this history and passed it down to his father who related the stories to him. With questions of what it means to be a foreigner in one’s own country, what comprises integrity and honor, and what is duty to family and the larger community, “Fools Crow” gives us some perspective on the complexity of our history. Welch’s beautiful, poetic language offsets some of the harsh reality.
Buffalo or bison was the staple of the American West. Try it with this recipe accompanied by the sweet summer corn so plentiful right now.
Bison Burger
1 pound ground bison or beef
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Olive oil for grill
1/4cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped sweet gherkins
2 tablespoons ketchup
1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sugar or sugar substitute, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnishes: tomato, lettuce, cheese, pickles
Brioche buns, toasted
Prepare grill to medium-high heat and oil the grill with a bit of olive oil spread with a paper towel. Shape ground bison or beef into 2-4 patties, as needed. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. When coals are ready, grill burgers for about 7 minutes per side until desired doneness (this should be medium rare). Don’t overcook bison or it will be very dry. In the meantime, prepare the sauce by mixing all ingredients in a bowl. When burgers are ready, toast the buns and serve with garnishes of your choice and the sauce. Adapted from https://easyhealthyrecipes.com/buffalo-burger.
Corn Wrapped in Foil
4 ears sweet corn
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Butter
Chopped fresh parsley
Foil
Prepare grill to medium high or oven to 400 degrees. Shuck corn, removing all silk. Spread about 1 teaspoon olive oil on each ear and place on individual sheets of foil. Season with salt and pepper. Add a dab of butter to each ear. Roll up foil and seal ends. If cooking on the grill with hamburgers, place corn on the grill about 10 minutes before adding the burgers. If using the oven, place corn packets on a baking sheet and cook for about 25-30 minutes. Add chopped parsley after cooking. Perfect every time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.