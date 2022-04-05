Food by the Book: Book provides tours through beautiful, deteriorating homes

An intriguing new photography book takes a look at American artist Bryan Sansivero’s uncanny images of the past featuring dilapidated houses left to molder and ruin. In “American Decay, Inside America’s Forgotten Homes” (Second Publishing, 2021) Sansivero captures beautiful but deteriorating architectural remnants in Virginia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Although on one hand the photos may evoke creepy nightmares and the stuff of scary movies, on the other they capture life from a different time, imagining the occupants’ lives using their abandoned artifacts and mundane detritus.
We have seen images of this decay before in photos of deserted plantation houses in the South after the Civil War or mansions in Detroit following the economic bust in the Motor City. While many of those photos were in stark black and white, Sansivero’s imagination takes the theme one step further and presents the pictures in full color, creating a vivid kaleidoscope of pigments in almost dead rooms. Collapsing architectural details, peeling wallpaper, and crumbling plaster combine with old portraits, clothing, personal papers and furniture to create vignettes of things left behind when a home’s earthly residents move on and only their ephemera remains.
While one wishes the homes could be saved by renovators like mother-daughter duo Karen Laine and Mina Hawk are doing in Indianapolis, one gets the sense that these houses won’t be up for a gentrified renovation. Some things are too far gone to be refurbished, and Sansivero’s photography captures this very essence of loss and decay tinged with a melancholic nostalgia for a childhood, a home, and a time that will never be again. All things go back to the earth eventually, and Sansivero captures it in the process. A gifted photographer, he also photographs modern interiors for clients.
Sansivero may preserve architectural relics, but Recipe Archaeology is intent on showing us our past in food. Curated by Norman residents Stephanie and Christine who, according to their website, met in the choir room at the University of Oklahoma, the project’s goal is to research old cookbooks and document the most bizarre recipes of the last century. Items range from the truly weird, like banana salmon salad to more antiquated ideas like beef heart pate’, showing that some things should remain in the past. This recipe adapted from a 1963 Better Homes and Gardens barbecue cookbook for bacon wrapped hot dogs is still delicious, but the variation called Nutty Pup that adds crunchy peanut butter is up for judgment. You can follow Recipe Archaeology on Facebook.
Bacon Wrapped Hot dogs
1 hot dog per person
Pickle relish
1 strip of bacon per hot dog
Toothpicks to secure
Buns for serving
Prepare grill to medium high heat. Slice a pocket in each hot dog. Stuff with pickle relish. Wrap a strip of bacon around each hot dog, securing each end with a toothpick. Grill until hot dog is heated through and bacon is crisp. Serve on hot dog buns with additional preferred condiments. Try a step back into the 1960s by using mayonnaise instead of mustard. Remove toothpicks before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.