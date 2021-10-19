Food by the Book: “Cloud Cuckoo Land” takes look at human spirit“

The title of Anthony Doerr’s new novel, “Cloud Cuckoo Land” (Scribner, 2021), seems nonsensical without some background information. The work’s inspiration is the ancient Greek play “The Birds” by Aristophanes in which a middle-aged Athenian persuades birds to create a new city in the sky called Cloud Cuckoo Land that will enable men to communicate with the gods. Later writers and scholars used the term to refer to illogical thinking and the nomen cloud-cuckoo-lander came to mean someone crazy.
Now Doerr’s all-encompassing novel spans the millennia from the ancient Homeric hymns to the Byzantine Empire to modern day Idaho and beyond to outer space. Although the eras are disparate, the characters are sublimely human, all feeling the same feelings and having the same needs. Moving back and forth through the ages, we meet Anna, an orphan living in Constantinople who discovers copies of ancient manuscripts in an abandoned monastery and sells them to Veronese scribes who continue to preserve them. There is also American immigrant and war hero, Zeno, who directs modern children in a performance of Diogenes' “Cloud Cuckoo Land” at the local public library. Then there is 6-year-old Konstance who lives aboard a spaceship aptly named Argos, whose father tells her the myth of Aethon each night at bedtime.
With divinely inspired storytelling, Doerr creates a modern mythology about the continuum of mankind’s love of books and a passion for the knowledge within them. Moving back and forth between the ages is somewhat dizzying, and it would almost have been better to read each historical era in sequential order up to a point. That aside, “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is an imaginative look into the courage of the human spirit and the perennial importance of books to our experience. As the Argos librarian, Mrs. Flowers, says, “…there is nobility in being a part of an enterprise that will outlast you.”
Frank Fariello is an international lawyer who also authors the cooking blog Memorie di Angelina, a tribute to his Italian grandmother. Try his risi e bisi risotto recipe from the Bassa Veronese region south of Verona in tribute to the Veronese scribes who helped save ancient literature in Doerr’s novel.
Risi e Bisi
2-1/2 oz. Arborio rice
7-1/2 oz. peas, shelled, or frozen baby peas
For the soffritto:
1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
2 oz. pancetta or bacon, finely chopped
A few sprigs of parsley, finely chopped
1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely chopped
Butter and olive oil
For the pea shell broth:
Shells from the peas
1 medium onion, sliced
2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
Salt
Or one can prepared vegetable broth
For the mantecatura:
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Shell your peas but don’t throw the pods away. Rinse them and put them in a stockpot with a sliced onion and two sliced carrots, a pinch of salt and just enough water to cover. Simmer for a good half hour or more until you have a flavorsome broth, or if you do not have fresh peas, use canned vegetable broth.
Make a soffritto with very finely chopped onion, pancetta or bacon and parsley gently sautéed in butter and a bit of olive oil. (This recipe calls for a bit of garlic.) When the onion is soft and translucent, add your shelled peas or frozen baby peas and a ladleful of the pea or vegetable broth. Cover and gently simmer the peas over low heat until they are almost tender.
Now add the rest of the broth and the rice — preferably Vialone nano grown in the Bassa Veronese, but Arborio will do in a pinch — and continue simmering until the rice is tender, stirring from time to time. Add more broth or water if the rice dries out — but this is not a risotto where you should be adding liquid little by little. Remove from the heat and stir in a nice portion of freshly grated parmesan cheese and another nut of butter, continuing the stir until the cheese is entirely incorporated and the rice has taken on a nice, creamy consistency. Serve immediately. The dish should be rather liquid and flow easily, all’onda or ‘like a wave’ as they say in Italian, typical of the rice dishes of the Veneto. Adapted from https://memoriediangelina.com/2010/05/15/risi-e-bisi.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
