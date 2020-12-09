FOOD BY THE BOOK: Cookbooks abound for every taste

There are cookbooks one cooks from and then there are cookbooks one reads for sheer pleasure. Three such cookbooks make the list this holiday season.
First, there is “The Bergdorf Goodman Cookbook” (Harper Design, 2015), a tiny tome written by contributors Laura Silverman, Hal Rubenstein, and illustrator Konstantin Kakanias as a tribute to one of New York City’s most iconic department store restaurants. Housed on the seventh floor of the Beaux Arts building on Fifth Avenue, the restaurant has been home to the rich and famous spanning the decades with clientele such as Beyonce, Princess Grace, and executives from nearby Chanel and Estee Lauder. The beauty, grace, and refinement exemplified in its menu and décor represent the pinnacle of the NYC fashion experience. Recipe titles include Beef Short Ribs with Wild Mushroom Pudding, The Gotham Salad, and Eggnog Pie.
Moving into a less traditional tablescape is Amanda Bernardi’s “The Modern Bohemian Table” (Paige Tate & Co., 2020). This beautiful book is full of not only delicious modern recipes for the younger set, but also tips on everything from how to set the table and fold napkins to seasonal menus and stocking the larder. Recipes range from the most delicious sounding cocktails and punches to fried chicken and pesto corn. Party planners of any age can easily get lost in this book. Almost worthy of the coffee table, but certainly of the kitchen table.
Finally, Chef Vivian Howard has made a name promoting her Southern roots on the popular PBS series, Somewhere South. Her new cookbook, “This Will Make It Taste Good” (Voracious/Little Brown and Co., 2020), is more than just an instruction manual about basic flavor palates. It is a work to be savored and read until you understand that making food taste good is not hard. Like any expert chef, Howard knows that simple cooking combined with robust flavor is the key to good food. Recipes with names like Macaroni Hot Dish, Chicken Dinner for Pregnant People, and Autumn’s Crunch Factor Slaw will have you using her flavor profiles with gusto.
Writer Laura Silverman also ran a beautiful cooking blog, Glutton for Life, until 2017. Her recipes are archived there. Here is a delicious brisket recipe served with traditional latkes that could fill out your turkey or ham holiday menu.
Brisket with Coffee Glaze
3 pounds humanely raised beef brisket (first-cut)
Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons mild olive oil
1 large yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced
1/2 cup freshly brewed black coffee
1/2 cup ketchup, preferably homemade
1/2 cup chile sauce
1/2 cup honey
1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon Sriracha, optional
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Season brisket with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven over high heat, warm oil. Add brisket, fat side down, and cook until well browned on both sides, 4-5 minutes each. Remove brisket to a plate and add onions, sautéing until golden. Turn off heat and replace brisket on top of onions. In a small bowl, combine coffee, ketchup, chile sauce, honey, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, soy sauce and Sriracha, if using (note, make sure to use). Pour over brisket.
Cover and bake in oven, flipping halfway through, until meat shreds easily with a fork, 2 ½-3 hours. Remove from oven. To serve, slice brisket against the grain, drizzle with sauce and pass the extra.
• • •
Latkes
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 farm fresh egg
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 small onion or a couple of shallots, peeled
1 large potato, russet or Yukon Gold
Freshly ground pepper
High-heat oil for frying (sunflower or peanut)
With a food processor or box grater coarsely grate the potato and onion.
Transfer to a thin cotton cheesecloth, and squeeze out as much liquid possible. Let it rest for a few minutes, then squeeze again.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour, egg, salt and pepper together. Stir in the potato onion mixture until all pieces are evenly coated.
In a large heavy skillet (cast iron works well), heat 1/4 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Drop a generous tablespoonful of the potato mixture into the oil and gently press flat with a spatula. Cook until the edges are golden brown, then flip and brown the other side. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining potato mixture. If you want to keep latkes warm as you are making them, heat oven to 275 degrees and place drained latkes on a parchment-lined baking sheet inside. They will keep warm in the oven for an hour or so.
