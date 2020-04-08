FOOD BY THE BOOK: Dining doesn't have to be expensive

We think we are having a tough go of it with foraging for toilet paper and hand sanitizer during this time of COVID-19 precautions. But what of those whose daily lives consist mostly of scavenging for food and finding a place to sleep at night, much less trying to shelter in place? Writer and photographer Chris Arnade explores life for the forgotten men and women of America in his latest book, “Dignity, Seeking Respect in Back Row America” (Sentinel, 2019).
With a degree in physics and a decades-long career as a Wall Street trader, Arnade had a change of heart during the 2008 financial crisis. He began taking treks with his camera across New York City documenting the lives of people in each borough. He was warned to stay away from the South Bronx neighborhood of Hunts Point, full of prostitutes and drug addicts. What he found was that while front row America lives in McMansions, in the larger cities the back row stays at McDonald’s, a place they have found to build community or find a bit of normalcy. Then he began the same trek across the country by car.
Arnade discovered that much has been silently stripped away from the working class in the last couple of decades with shuttered factories and disappearing jobs. Drug addiction related to despair has complicated the problem. Ultimately, he contends that all people want is dignity. Most people, regardless of race, ethnicity or gender, desire a job where community and identity can be found. Two things we might learn in this quarantine situation is that under certain circumstances, we could be just one paycheck away from the backrow, and that we should always “listen and look (at others) with humility.”
What about smaller towns, such as ours, where the McDonalds’ and Walmarts are on the fringes, instead of city center? In Muskogee central the Gospel Rescue Mission fills the need. Preparing food for the homeless is a gracious cadre of volunteers and staff who use home-style recipes to feed large groups. Here they share their recipes, most of which are made with “a dab of this, a dab of that, and a whole lot of love.”
Charolette’s Freezer Corn on the Cob
Charolette Sanders, Volunteer coordinator at GRM, learned to cook, preserve and store foods at the side of her grandmother. Growing up in Webbers Falls where corn was plentiful, they would put some up in freezer bags and make Chow Chow preserved in Mason jars to put in the cellar.
Sweet corn
Salt and pepper
Shuck corn removing all silky hairs, Snap off both ends. Check for any evidence of worms (dark spots on the husk of the corn) and rinse off corn well. Place corn in large pot of boiling water for 3-4 minutes. Remove from water let cool. At this point, you can place in freezer bags by the full ear or cut the corn from the cob and freeze it. I always seasoned my corn with a little salt and pepper before freezing.
Phyllis’s Goulash Recipe
Phyliss Lewelling is one of two kitchen managers. Her most requested meal by guests is her version of goulash.
10# ground beef
3# macaroni, cooked
2 cups onion
1 cup green bell pepper
#10 can tomato sauce
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon paprika
Salt to taste
Fry ground beef, adding onion and pepper halfway through cooking. Vegetables should be tender, but not caramelized. Remove to stock pot. Add cooked macaroni, and remaining ingredients and simmer until heated through.
Jessica’s Cheeseburger Soup
Jessica Holmes is also a kitchen manager. She is a mother of four who knows how to cook on a budget. This is her most requested meal.
10# ground beef, cooked and drained
10# bag potatoes, peeled cut into cubes
Water/Chicken broth base (1/2 large stock pot-commercial size)
Milk 1 gallon
Large can cheese sauce (commercial size #10 can)
3 large diced carrots
Garlic powder, salt, pepper, oregano, basil to taste
Combine all ingredients in stock pot(s), bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes.
Gospel Rescue Mission usually takes food donations of any type. They try to stay as close to healthy eating at the mission as possible, so fresh fruits and vegetables are always welcome. They are also in the process of starting a compost bin and garden, so seeds and plants are welcome, too.
