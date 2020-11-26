Food by the Book: Food, city planning vital to neighborhood

Historic preservation in the United States began in the 1850s when Mount Vernon Ladies Association undertook the saving of George Washington’s home. The real era of American preservation began in earnest, however, in the 1960s. Urban renewal and slum clearance in New York City proposed the removal of Washington Square Park and historic landmarks, such as Penn Station, under the direction of urban planner Robert Moses to make way for super highways and housing projects. The impending destruction was opposed by Moses’ most ardent critic, Jane Jacobs.
Today Jacobs’ work is memorialized in journalist Roberta Brandes Gratz’s new book, “The Battle for Gotham” (Bold Type Books, 2010), which can be read in conjunction with Jacobs’ original 1961 book, “The Death and Life of Great American Cities” (Vintage Books, 1992). Gratz has also written extensively about renewal projects in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.
Citing the contrast between the citizens’ daily use of neighborhoods and streets and the idealistic building projects promoted by city planners, Jacobs lays out key indicators of first the death and then the revitalization of cities. Foremost, she claims that long before blight truly sets in, dullness and stagnation are visible in potentially doomed areas.
Jacobs argued that nothing is more important than the people. A neighborhood’s only salvation is the residents who have an attachment to their street or neighborhood and value its uniqueness and diversity. These areas are seen as “remarkably valuable…unreproducible originals… despite their somewhat flawed appearance,” and worthy of investment. Jacob’s citizen-planner influence can now be seen most vividly in downtown urban revitalization and historic preservation efforts across the country. In our region, Tulsa is an excellent example of this urban rejuvenation.
Gratz, who knew Jacobs well as the journalist covering the story in New York City, recalls in heavy detail the battle for historic structures versus new building projects. Together they started The Center for the Living City in 2005 to promote a people-centered purpose to urban planning that invites equitable, community-generated, creative responses to issues.
Food and city planning are vital to a neighborhood’s communal spirit, liveliness, and success. This is evident both in New York City and New Orleans where restaurants define not just neighborhoods, but street blocks themselves. Take a cue from the Crescent City and use that leftover turkey for a great gumbo. And, in the midst of fighting city hall, one still has to feed the children at the end of the day. Jacob’s son, Jim Jacobs, shares one of his mother’s favorite pies. Both recipes make for casual, tasty holiday eating.
Turkey Gumbo
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup flour
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 medium onion, diced
1 green pepper, chopped
2 cloves minced garlic
1 sack frozen sliced okra
1 quart chicken broth
1 tablespoon Worcestershire
1 can diced tomatoes in juice
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup diced smoked ham, diced
2 cups diced cooked turkey, chopped
1 lb. Andouille sausage, cooked and sliced
1 bay leaf
1/4 teaspoon each Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Hot sauce and salt to taste
Hot cooked rice for serving
Diced green onions for garnish
Add oil and flour, stirring continuously to create a deep golden brown roux. Add celery, onion, green pepper and garlic and cook until softened. Gradually stir in chicken broth, blending well. Add remaining ingredients, except green onions and rice. Bring to a boil then simmer approximately one hour until flavors are mingled. Serve over rice and top with green onions.
Tyler Pudding
2 short-crust pie shells, unbaked
3 cups sugar (plain white or cane)
4 eggs
1 cup butter at room temperature, cut in lumps
1 cup milk
4 tablespoons pastry flour (or Southern all-purpose flour)
1 tablespoon bourbon or vanilla
Roughly mix the filling ingredients in the above, unusual, order. The butter will still be quite lumpy. Divide the filling into the two pie shells and bake at 450 or even 475 for 20 minutes (without burning). Reduce heat to 375 and bake 'until done', another 20 minutes or so. The filling will just barely solidify and its surface will be an irregular, cracked yellow and crusty brown; butter oil will be floating on top of it. Cool to room temperature, or very slightly warm, before serving. The butter oil will all sink in and disappear as the pie cools.
Jim says the poor mixing and the very hot baking are important. He also noted that Prohibitionists like his grandmother Bess used 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, but bourbon is more traditional, and better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.