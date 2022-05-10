Food by the Book: “Hill Towns” protagonist undergoes awakening

Catherine Compton Gaillard is a young woman trying to cope after the death of her parents renders her unable to leave her mountain home in Tennessee in Anne Rivers Siddons’s 1993 novel, “Hill Towns.” The unusual circumstances of her parents’ death makes her somewhat of a celebrity on the small campus of Trinity College where she attended school and where her husband is a college professor. She manages to raise their daughter, blind from birth, atop the mountain, never leaving until her daughter, now a young woman, sets out on her own in Europe. Cat realizes in mid-life that, if her daughter can gain independence, so can she.
When her husband’s favorite students invite them to their wedding in Italy, Cat is determined that they should go. Equipped with a sufficient amount of valium to quell her anxiety, Cat and her husband fly off to Rome where they are thrust in with the in-crowd who travel across the hill towns of Tuscany soaking in la dolce vita. With Cat’s newfound liberation, her marriage gets rocky, one of the oldest themes in literature and so indicative of Siddons’ writing, having risen from journalism to penning bestsellers in the 1970s. Questions of women’s independence and libido make this a perfect summer flashback read, especially for those of a certain generation.
Olive oil comes to mind when thinking of Italian cooking. The marvelous Dorie Greenspan gave us permission to use her Apricot and Pistachio-Olive Oil Cake from her recent release, “Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty and Simple” (Harvest, 2021). The cake is dense but buoyed with citrus flavors that do invoke memories of sunny Tuscany. Grab a piece out of the oven because it won’t last long around your villa.
Apricot and Pistachio-Olive Oil Cake
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 1/3 cups sugar
1 teaspoon tea leaves finely chopped
Finely grated zest of 1 orange
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2/3 cup plain Greek yogurt (not cold)
6 tablespoons olive oil
6 dried apricots cut into small cubes
1/2 cup shelled pistachios (salted or not), coarsely chopped
2/3 cup apricot preserves
About 1/2 cup more shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch round cake pan, one with 2-inch-high sides, and dust with flour. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together. Put the sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or use a hand mixer. Add the tea leaves and use your fingers to rub it into the sugar. Add the grated orange zest, and continue to rub the ingredients together until the sugar is fragrant and moist from the zest.
With the mixer on medium, one at a time add the eggs, beating for a minute after each egg goes in. Reduce the speed to low and beat in the melted butter. Add the yogurt and mix until thoroughly blended. Add the flour in 2 additions, mixing just until incorporated and scraping the bowl with a flexible spatula as necessary. With the mixer still on low, blend in the olive oil, then add the apricots and pistachios. Give the batter a few last turns by hand with the spatula to finish mixing everything together. Scrape the batter into the pan and level the top.
Bake for 38 to 42 minutes, or until the cake is golden and is starting to pull away from the sides of the pan; a tester inserted into the center of the cake should come out clean. Transfer the cake to a rack and wait for 5 minutes, then run a table knife around the edges of the pan to loosen the cake, if needed. Unmold it onto the rack, turn right side up, and let it cool to room temperature.
To finish the cake, split it horizontally in half. Place the bottom layer cut-side-up on a serving platter.
Put the jam in a microwave-safe container, stir in a tablespoon of water and bring it to a boil in the microwave (can be done on stovetop). Spread half the jam over the bottom cake layer. Place the second layer, cut side down, on top. Brush the top of the cake with the rest of the jam, and then sprinkle the chopped pistachios over the top and press them lightly into the jam. You can serve the cake now or allow it to stand uncovered until the jam sets. Wrapped well, the cake will last three days at room temperature.
