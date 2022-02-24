Food by the Book: History has a lot to teach us

Trending now is people’s search for new answers and new interpretations of old ideas. We see it everywhere around us from American politics to citizen space travel, and even to unique interpretations of history.
Enter two recent works that have caused so much controversy that one has been banned from schools in several states, including Oklahoma. “The 1619 Project” (New York Times, 2021) created by Nikole Hannah-Jones in partnership with the New York Times would be one of those books deemed too provocative to share with high school students because of its seemingly one-sided approach to telling history. 1619 refers to the year African slaves were first transported to the future United States, but there is nothing new in this book we don’t already know or haven’t observed during our lifetimes that merits such a closed-minded approach.
Some historians have also been critical of the book’s single-minded perspective. The point of the book, however, is not to debate history, but only to explore the effects of slavery. Written by credible journalists, the book appears largely factual. Each chapter begins with a historic incident, followed by creative writing pieces about the event. These are followed by a historical summation of the chapter’s topic, chapters that are broken down into the effects of 1619, and hence slavery, on all aspects of the black American experience in everything from the struggle to obtain voting rights to modern healthcare.
In “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2021) British anthropologist David Greber and archaeologist David Wengrow take a new look at social theories of man’s development over the last 40,000 years. The book’s working premise is that the previous, now ingrained theories of Hobbes and Rousseau about civilization’s rise from egalitarian hunter-gatherers to farmers and ultimately to hierarchical, politically organized societies is not scientifically based. Rather, the pair insist that human thought and development are quite diverse throughout the millennia, taking into account other societies outside the Indo-European tradition. This is a huge book with huge ideas that will have to be ingested over the next few decades before they are deemed either accurate or rubbish. The book may actually be the dawn of nothing in the long run, but it is currently forcing many to think about the past as a way to inform humanity’s future.
One thing is for sure, from hunter-gatherers to farmers and today’s large scale agricultural productions, food is of primary importance to a society’s success. New ways of thinking about food are popular today, but they should always be comforting and delicious, as illustrated by the following recipe. Add chickpeas or cannellini beans for a stand-alone vegetarian dish with protein.
Pasta with Kale and Butternut Squash
Salt and pepper
3 or more tablespoons olive oil, as needed
1 medium butternut squash
1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
8 oz. rigatoni
1 cup vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup grated Parmesan
3 cups chopped kale
1 8-ounce ball fresh mozzarella, torn into chunks
1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts or walnuts
Bring a large pot of water to a boil for pasta. In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat then add the squash and season with salt and red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring frequently until squash starts to brown in spots, about 8 minutes. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cook pasta al dente in boiling water, about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving one cup of pasta water.
When the squash is just tender, add the broth. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally until the squash is soft, about 10 to 15 minutes. Turn off the heat, then mash about half of the squash and leave the rest whole. Season the squash to taste with salt and pepper. Add the cooked pasta to the squash along with 1 cup reserved pasta water and 3/4 cup grated Parmesan, stirring to melt cheese. Sauté kale lightly in olive oil then add to pasta and squash. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and the mozzarella. Place in the oven and cook until the top is melted and starting to brown, about 15-17 minutes. Drizzle with olive oil, top with parsley and toasted nuts and serve. Based on https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1021535-spicy-butternut-squash-pasta-with-spinach.
