Food by the Book: New Mexico sets scenes for murder mysteries

Two new novels coming out of New Mexico this month are “Shutter” (Soho Press, 2022) by Dine writer and filmmaker Ramona Emerson and “Murder at Tiger Mountain” ((Epicenter Press, 2022) by C.R. Koons. In each instance the adage “write what you know” has served the author exceedingly well.
First, Emerson creates a haunting image of crime scene photography, her real life first career, through her fictional character Rita Todacheene. Outwardly exhausted from hours spent documenting a murder scene for the Albuquerque Police Department, inwardly Rita sees the ghosts of victims who persist in begging for her help. But this preternatural ability, which she has had since childhood on the Navajo reservation, also allows Rita to uncover clues missed by detectives and successfully solve crimes.
Opening with a truly vivid scene of carnage following a suicide jump from an overpass onto the freeway, the young woman killed appears to Rita and insists she was murdered. With evidence leading to a dangerous cartel and a ghost who is pushing her to avenge her death, it could be Rita who ends up a victim. This is a truly stunning ghost story-cum-crime thriller worth a read made even more atmospheric by its setting and Navajo investigator.
Next, in “Murder at Sleeping Tiger” Koons delves into the world of Zen retreats and ashrams particular to northern New Mexico through a psychological whodunit set during a silent meditation retreat. Complicating the gathering at Sleeping Tiger Zen Center is a December blizzard that hinders Sheriff Ulysses Walker’s investigation into the disappearance of a Picuris man in the mountains near Taos. Soon it is evident that a dangerous criminal is on the loose. Koons, a consultant in mindfulness-based psychotherapy, uses her insight to create characters whose human faults expose their less-than-Zen sides. Dharma and karma meet in this unique thriller that will hopefully not be the last in the Sheriff Ulysses Walker series.
Koons mentions calabacitas as a food enjoyed by the residents in the novel. She sent this recipe from “The Border Cookbook” by Cheryl Alters Jamison and Bill Jamison to share with readers. The addition of cinnamon gives this dish a unique flavor that will enhance your Thanksgiving table.
Calabacitas
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
5 cups sliced zucchini or mix of zucchini and summer or patty pan squash
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cups corn, fresh or frozen
1/2 cup roasted mild New Mexican green chiles
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
4 green onions, sliced
Warm the butter and oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add squash and onion and sauté for about 10 minutes until softened. Add in corn, chile, salt and cinnamon and cook covered for another 10 minutes. Add green onions and cilantro and heat through. Serve immediately. Excellent with enchiladas. Serves 6 to 8.
