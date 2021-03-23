Food by the Book: New Western-themed novel focuses on world of Annie Oakley

Of all the things I wanted to be as a child, my fondest dream was to be Annie Oakley. I owned a hat, a gun, and a horse, and channeled Annie whenever I could. So, you can imagine the thrill when I stumbled across Andromeda Romano-Lax’s new novel “Annie and the Wolves” (Soho Press, 2021), one of two new Western-themed novels written by women.
Told alternately between the realities of Ruth McClintock, a current Ph.D. candidate and Annie Oakley scholar, a high school student she befriends named Reece, and Oakley’s world of the early 1900s, the novel contains themes of wolfish predators who traumatize their victims and the new study of psychology taking shape around Freud. The novel opens with a disastrous train wreck carrying the Buffalo Bill Cody Wild West Show. Annie sustains a serious back injury that derails her performance, but the wreck has conjured up other ghosts from her childhood that are more injurious.
When Ruth is offered an apocryphal handwritten copy of Annie’s autobiography, ghosts are raised from her own past that threaten her stability and Ph.D. candidacy. Reading Annie’s words, Ruth learns that when trauma is not faced, the mind might be able to travel back and forth in time to resolve conflicts or extract revenge, as Oakley details in her manuscript. From Annie’s interactions with Geronimo to her multiple court cases and insistence that all women should carry a gun, this unique novel touches on women who excel in a traditionally male-dominated world, but must continue to grapple with its absurd contradictions about female roles in society.
You can’t go into reading Anna North’s new Western “Outlawed” (Bloomsbury, 2021) thinking it is real history. Set in an alternative America, the Hole in the Wall gang is made up of barren women cast out of their towns for nothing more than not being able to conceive. If they aren’t accused of witchcraft and hanged, they escape first to a convent and then to the Kid’s outpost. This is a startling read about what happens to women in a society in which their only value is reproduction, which has indeed happened throughout history and continues to threaten a reprise. As frightening, off-kilter, and unnerving as it is, this is a page turner with plenty of food for thought.
Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show performed in Oklahoma City in 1900, and Oakley was almost certainly there. The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City houses two of Oakley’s ornate rifles. Combined with their other Wild West show collections (Pawnee Bill, 101, “Broncho Charlie” Miller, “Buckskin Joe,” and the Glenn Shirley Collection from Stillwater), the museum is a destination for this topic of Western history. Visit and support our Western history museums in Oklahoma.
Wild West Kickin’ Cheese Soup
1 can cream of potato soup
1 can Veg-All
1 can yellow hominy
1/2 can Rotel or more to taste
1/2 lb. Velveeta, cut into cubes
Place soup, vegetables and tomatoes into crockpot and cook on low for 4 hours. In the last hour add the cubed Velveeta. Can also be prepared on the top of the stove, if needed. Just simmer canned goods together for 30 minutes then add in Velveeta and continue heating through until cheese is melted.
Cowboy Potatoes
6 slices bacon
8 baked potatoes, cooked and chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 green or red bell pepper, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
Fry bacon and remove from pan. Fry potatoes, onion and bell pepper in grease until tender. Cut bacon into pieces and add to mixture. Add salt and pepper. Serve warm.
Both recipes courtesy of the curators at Pawnee Bill Museum and Original Wild West Show in Pawnee.
