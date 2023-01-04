Food by the Book: New Year great time for new books

Quite a few posts about books are circulating on Facebook right now. Suggestions are for the one best book to read; posts about how many books people read in 2022, which is really quite amazing; or book reviews that are enlightening. All this renaissance of reading is encouraging. Maybe the book is not dead after all.
Now we embark on a new year with new opportunities to read something exceptional. Eagerly anticipated on Jan. 10 is “The Good Life: Lessons on the Longest Scientific Study of Happiness” (Simon and Schuster). Harvard researchers Robert Waldinger, MD and Marc Schulz, PhD, explain the data from the Harvard Study of Adult Development that has been conducted over the last 80 years. The book looks at the commonalities of people who have lived long lives and the extended study on their baby boomer children. This can be accompanied by “From Strength to Strength,” a 2022 release by Arthur Brooks about finding happiness in later life by developing deep wisdom, detaching from empty rewards, and nurturing connection and service to others. When New Year’s resolutions are required, basing them on these books cannot lead you astray.
To tout a Muskogee native just a bit, MHS alumnus Casey Hix has an upcoming release in January called “My Dad is a Hitman.” Written with middle school readers in mind, Hix banked what he has learned from a 20-year law enforcement career to write a fast-paced espionage thriller that will keep the preteen males especially engaged. Look for it soon and follow B.C. Hix on Facebook and at www.bchixauthor.com.
If gothic suspense is your jam, look out this week for bestselling author Rachel Hawkins’ “The Villa” (St. Martin’s Press). Novelist Emily and self-help social media star Chess have been friends since fourth grade. They meet again in their 30s and decide to rekindle their friendship. Things do not bode well, however, when Emily thinks to herself at the start of the novel, “…I realized I might actually hate my best friend.” Even so, she decides to go on a girls’ trip to Italy with Chess, staying at Villa Aestas in Orvieto. Emily, who is a cozy mystery writer, begins looking into the history of the villa, which had been the site of a murder in 1974. Intertwined with both popular culture of the 1970s and today, “The Villa” is a masterpiece of first person suspense narrative in which the main character is actually a mystery writer. What could be better? Read the first two chapters on Amazon and decide for yourself.
In the mode of Italian food, try a heartwarming soup based on the flavors of the Mediterranean that won’t break the bank and can go vegan, if needed. A whole new year of reading and eating is waiting.
Tuscan Soup
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup white onion, diced
2 large garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
8 ounces pork sausage or vegan sausage, as desired
1 pound yellow potatoes, scrubbed and quartered
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
6 ounces fresh baby spinach, roughly chopped
1/4 cup half and half or non-dairy cream, as desired
Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, oregano, basil, red pepper, salt, pepper, and sausage and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until sausage is browned and onion is transparent. Add the potatoes and cook another 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Add in the broth and increase heat to a low boil and simmer for 15 minutes until potatoes are tender. Stir in the spinach until wilted, then remove from heat. Mix in the cream and season with more salt and pepper to taste. Serve with crusty Italian bread.
