Food by the Book: Novels feature art world, beauty of Rome

Two new novels centering on art are Daniel Silva’s “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” (Harper, 2022) and Francesca Giacco’s “Six Days in Rome” (Grand Central Publishing, 2022). First, Silva’s iconic Israeli intelligence director, Gabriel Allon, has retired with his wife and two children to a luxurious home on the Grand Canal in Venice. His wife Chiara manages the Tiepolo Restoration Company, and Allon intends to work there as an art restorer.
Before he can even pick up a brush and cleaning solvent, his notoriety in the world of espionage soon draws him back into the investigation of multibillion dollar art forgeries. Using both his skills as a spy and his knowledge of the old masters, Allon manufactures a plot to catch the forger before the art world collapses into chaos. After 22 Allon novels, this one is not stale or a simple reprise of previous characters. Silva has created a beautiful world of spies, art connoisseurs, museums and galleries, ritzy hotels, and gorgeous people that challenges the intellect and delights the art buff in all of us.
Emilia, a 30-year-old artist escaping the breakup of her engagement, takes the trip to Rome that was intended as a romantic birthday celebration in Giacco’s inaugural novel “Six Days in Rome.” Reading more as a memoir than a novel, the story explores the sights and sounds of Rome that Emilia encounters on her solo trip. She meets an American architect living in Rome and they strike up a camaraderie that helps Emilia work through her family history and arrive at a clearer perception of herself as an artist.
Francesca Giacco sent the recipe for one of her personal favorites, which is also mentioned in “Six Days in Rome.” Anchovies have been a hit with the Romans since ancient times when they used the tiny fish in their fermented fish sauce called garum. Here they create a buttery, salty coating for fettuccine.
Spaghetti all'acciughe
1 pound fresh fettuccine
1/4 pound good quality butter
6 anchovy filets
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Put 3/4 of the butter into a pan large enough to hold the cooked and drained pasta and melt over medium heat. Add the anchovies and stir till they are dissolved. Once the water has been brought to a boil, add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving a cup of the pasta cooking water. Over medium heat, add the drained pasta to the pan with the butter and toss well to coat. Add about a quarter of a cup of the cooking water, stirring well. Turn off the heat and add the rest of the butter, and a bit more of the pasta water, and serve with bread or a side salad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.