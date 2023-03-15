Food by the Book: Poe the inspiration for 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston to a first-generation Irish father who abandoned the family when Poe was only a year old. His mother died the following year and Poe was taken in by the Allans, a couple from Richmond, Virginia. After financial troubles at the University of Virginia and later failing at West Point, Poe declared himself a poet and writer, and the rest is American literary history, as they say.
Poe’s works have inspired countless other authors, as well as influencing science fiction, the American gothic genre, and detective thrillers. One such author is Louis Bayard, whose 2006 novel “The Pale Blue Eye” (Harper Collins) was released as a Netflix film in January 2023. While the movie captures the effect of the book and much of the dialogue remains true, a totally different experience comes from reading the book and experiencing Bayard’s excellent apprehension of Poe’s literary acumen and generation.
Borrowing from the style of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus,” the novel is written as a series of journal entries and letters written by Gus Landor. Landor has been called out of retirement to investigate a crime at West Point. Someone is hanging cadets and cutting out their hearts. In the manner of Poe’s device of addressing the reader in his short story “The Tell-Tale Heart,” so does Bayard have Landor directly address the reader. The detective is also suffering from troubles of his own, i.e. drinking, grieving his wife’s death and bereft at the fact that his daughter is missing. With plot twists and turns and a surprise ending, “The Pale Blue Eye” is a worthy read for Poe fans and lovers of detective thrillers.
Poe, who was always in financial straits, would surely have enjoyed Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup. Serve it with super easy Irish soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.
Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup
1 lb. corned beef, deli bought or home cooked
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 carrots, chopped
2 celery ribs, sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
32 oz. beef broth
4 small Yukon Gold potatoes
1 small cabbage, cored and chopped
4 cups water
1 tablespoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 cup barley
Add oil to Dutch oven and heat. Add in carrots, celery and onion and cook for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook another minute. Add potatoes and cabbage to pan and cover with the beef broth and water. Add salt, pepper and thyme. Cook 20 minutes until potatoes are nearly tender. If using deli corned beef, ask for a 1 lb. chunk, not sliced. You will cube it prior to cooking. Otherwise use leftover home cooked corned beef, cubed. Add in the beef and barley and cook about 10 more minutes. Serve with Irish soda bread.
Irish Soda Bread
2 cups four
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1/2 cup raisins
1 cup buttermilk
Butter for brushing
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter with a fork until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add in raisins. Add buttermilk and mix with fork just until dry ingredients are wet. Turn out onto a floured board and knead gently until combined. Mold into a circle and flatten. Place on a small baking sheet that has been lightly greased. Push a knife halfway through the circle and then again the other way. Bake for 40 minutes until golden brown. Brush top with butter while still warm.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
