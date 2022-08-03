Food by the Book: “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” a suspenseful novel

Fans of the H.G. Wells 1896 sci-fi classic, “The Island of Doctor Moreau,” will enjoy the new release by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” (Del Rey, 2022). Rather than an obscure island in the Pacific Ocean, Moreno-Garcia’s offshoot is set on a small haciendado at Yaxaktun, a desolate area on the Yucatan Peninsula. Here she sets up a true gothic novel in superb Mexican romantic style.
Told between the viewpoints of Moreau’s daughter, the beautiful Carlota, and the new mayordomo of the property, an Englishman named Montgomery who is hiding from his past both literally and in drink, Romero-Garcia weaves tension, motive, and suspense like a tightly woven Henequen rug. Yaxaktun has been Doctor Moreau’s playground where he has quietly carried out his bizarre experiments in vivisection funded by the haciendado’s owner, Mr. Lizalde. Even Moreau’s daughter is touched by his experiments, needing regular injections of jaguar blood.
Things get complicated when Lizalde’s sons show up at Yaxaktun on the pretense of looking for an Indian raiding party.
With this novel told in beautiful vocabulary and imagery, Garcia-Moreno proves she is a titan among science fiction and fantasy writers. Her other works are “Mexican Gothic” (Del Rey, 2020) and as editor of the World Fantasy Award winning anthology, “Cthulhu’s Daughters” (Prime Books, 2016).
It’s as hot as the Yucatan, so let’s use the instant pot to cook up some Mexican-style short ribs. Shred any leftovers and use again for soft corn tacos with pan roasted tomatoes, Mexican coleslaw and cotija cheese.
Instant Pot Mexican Short Ribs
1/2 small can of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce (about 6 chiles)
1 15 oz. can crushed tomatoes
4-6 beef short ribs, bone in
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 large onion, roughly diced
1 tablespoon cumin powder
2 dried bay leaves
3 teaspoons dried Mexican oregano
1 orange, juiced
Fresh cilantro leaves
Lime wedges
Soft corn tortillas
Puree the chipotles with crushed tomatoes and add cumin, oregano, and orange juice; season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Heat oil in instant pot on sauté. Add the beef in batches and sear on all sides until nicely browned all over; remove from pot. Add the garlic and sauté for 15 seconds, then add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until it is starting to brown. Cancel sauté.
Add the chipotle puree to the onion and garlic and stir to pick up brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Place the ribs into the sauce and turn to coat; add in the bay leaves. Cover and set to manual for 45 minutes, allowing the steam to escape naturally after cooking is complete, about 20 minutes.
To serve, place on plate or tray and garnish with fresh coriander leaves, lime wedges, and small soft corn tortillas on the side. Serve with cilantro rice. To prepare in the oven with cilantro rice, see https://www.recipetineats.com/fall-apart-mexican-beef-ribs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.