FOOD BY THE BOOK: “The Five Wounds” a twist on family sagas

Yolanda is the long suffering mother of what is left of the Padilla clan in the dying town of Las Penas, New Mexico in Kirstin Valdez Quade’s new novel “The Five Wounds” (W.W. Norton and Co., 2021). A once proud family of Spanish conquistador heritage, the Padillas are now verging on disaster and each member relies on Yolanda’s strength for support, taking her for granted.
Her 33-year-old son, Amadeo, is selected to portray Christ in the Easter Passion Play, choosing to have real nails hammered into his hands in hopes of redeeming his alcoholic missteps and bad parenting. He plans to open a windshield repair shop with a kit his hard-working mother bought for him. His 16-year-old daughter, Angel, has come home pregnant and in need of his help. Yet, despite the Easter reenactment and his daughter’s plight, he gets two DUIs and has to be rescued by his elderly Tio Tive. If ever the Sacred Passion was needed, the Padilla family could use it.
Yolanda heads to Santa Fe each day where she works at the State Capitol. But, she hides a secret that will rock her family to the core, challenging their faith and forcing them to lean on each other and forgive old grievances. The family saga is a well-worn theme in American literature, but in “The Five Wounds” Quade carves a northern New Mexico narrative to which all families can relate, showing the common human need for love and redemption. It takes a while to wade past Amadeo’s continued drinking and conflicted visits to the morada with the hermanidad as he prepares for the Easter reenactment, but you may find yourself crying at the end.
The Pink Adobe restaurant is a 57-year-old tradition in Santa Fe founded by Rosalea Murphy in 1944. The restaurant’s menu combines classic New Orleans fare (Murphy was there) with traditional New Mexican cuisine. Below is a take on a recipe for turkey salad from The Pink Adobe Cookbook (Dell, 1988) that adds a New Mexico kick for those hazy August days.
Turkey Salad with Guacamole
1 head romaine lettuce, washed and chopped
1/2 head of iceberg lettuce, washed, cored and shredded
1 can dark red kidney beans
1 medium can sliced black olives
2 tablespoons canned mild green chilis
2 cups cubed smoked turkey
1 or 2 ripe avocados
Juice of half a lemon
1 heaping tablespoon diced pickled jalapeno
Sour cream
Grated Mexican blend cheese
Tortilla chips
Dressing:
4 tablespoons cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground oregano
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 cup olive oil
Add vinegar and seasonings to bowl or blender then slowly whisk in olive oil. Set aside.
Mix lettuces together and toss with half the dressing. In another bowl combine kidney beans, turkey, green chili and olives with remaining dressing. To serve, divide the lettuce among six salad plates. Top each plate evenly with turkey/bean mixture. In small bowl, mash the avocado with lemon juice and jalapenos. Top each salad plate with a scoop of avocado, a dollop of sour cream, and place tortilla chips around rim. Serve immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.