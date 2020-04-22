FOOD BY THE BOOK: “The Glass Hotel” a fascinating story of intrigue

Magic City Books, an independent bookstore in Tulsa owned by the nonprofit Tulsa Literary Coalition, offered a special during the COVID-19 precautions. During April, May and June, they are sending out a new release to subscribers. April’s pick for fiction was “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Alfred A. Knopf, 2020) and it did not disappoint.
Set between Vancouver and New York City, 1994 to 2029, Mandel takes readers on a guessing game of intrigue, stock market crashes, Ponzi schemes, deaths and hauntings. Paul and Vincent are brother and sister, troubled teens who have grown up in remote Caiette, somewhere on Vancouver Island. Paul has a severe drug problem and his faulty judgment ends up killing someone, but he is not caught. He and Vincent get summer jobs working at an upscale lodge on the island where someone scrawls a message on the window for guests to see, “I hope you swallow broken glass.”
The message is meant for Jonathan Alkaitis, a wealthy financier whose dealings are based loosely on the career of Bernie Madoff. After his wife dies of cancer, he makes a deal with Vincent to serve as his wife. On the outside her beauty and comportment dazzle his friends and clients, but on the inside she copes by making small, five-minute clips of nature with her cell phone.
Jonathan deals with his actions by ignoring that his life is closely tied to those of his customers, since their financial well-being, and indeed very lives, are in his hands. As it turns out, he runs a legitimate stock brokerage on the eighteenth floor of a high-end building in New York City, but has a Ponzi scheme going on the seventeenth floor. With amazing perception, Mandel captures the glitz and glamour of people riding the crest of impending financial disaster, ignoring all the signs that they are doomed to crash at any minute. Mandel perfectly apprehends the psychology that allows her characters to close their eyes to their actions, even though the ghosts of their indiscretions keep flickering by. It is a captivating read.
Mandel says one of her favorite dinners is salmon pie. Here she shares an adaptation of her mother’s recipe. The connection to the book is that salmon pie is common on Vancouver Island — there are many variations on this recipe in cookbooks from that region. Perfect for book club dinners.
Salmon Pie
Crust:
2 cups ground almonds (OR 1 1/2 cups flour + 1/3 cup chopped almonds)
1 cup shredded cheddar
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp paprika
1/4 to 1/2 cup of olive oil or melted butter (original recipe calls for 1/2 cup of butter, but I find 1/4 cup olive oil to be sufficient)
Blend until coarse crumbs form. Pat into bottom and up the sides of pie pan.
Filling:
1 finely chopped shallot
1 head broccoli, finely chopped (I use a cheese grater for the stem)
1 can salmon
1 1/4 cups full-fat yogurt (I use Fage 5%) (OR 1 cup sour cream + 1/4 cup mayonnaise)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
Dash of hot sauce, to taste
1/2 tsp dill
3 eggs, beaten
Sauté shallot and broccoli in olive oil until soft, then combine with other filling ingredients, pour filling into crust, and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until set.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
