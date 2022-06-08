Food by the Book: “The Paris Bookseller” delves into censorship

“The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher (Berkley, 2022) is a fictional portrayal of Sylvia Beach, the American expat who opened the iconic English language bookstore, Shakespeare and Company, in Paris in 1919. After living in Paris as a teen, Beach spent the rest of her teen years at Princeton where her father was clergyman. She knew she wanted to own a bookstore, possibly in New York City, but her love for Paris as a teenager, and later for French bookstore owner Adrienne Monnier who owned La Maison des Amis des Livres, a bookstore in the Latin Quarter, changed the fate of not only the bookstore owners, but of literature itself.
With a French language bookstore on one side of Rue de le Odeon and an English one on the other side, the neighborhood known later as Odeonia was frequented by Lost Generation literary greats such as Hemingway, Pound, Fitzgerald, and Eliot. It is James Joyce, however, that sparks the great battle between the era of Left Bank intellectual café society and American censorship with Beach as the bellatrix willing to step out and publish Joyce’s “Ulysses” on her own when it was denied publication in the U.S. The novel ends in 1936, but sadly, Beach’s Shakespeare and Company closed in 1941 upon Nazi occupation of Paris.
Summer cooking should be as carefree as the French café society of the 1920s, since everyone wants to spend time on their favorite pursuits while the days are long. These easy French dishes are delicious and perfect for a moveable feast.
Jambon Buerre
1 French baguette, sliced lengthwise
4 tablespoons European-style butter, at room temperature
6 ounces (about 12 slices) smoked ham
3 ounces Gruyère or Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
Baby spinach leaves
Spread the butter on cut sides of the baguette. European butter is best for this. Add the cheese to the bottom slice and top with the ham. Top with the other slice of baguette. Cut the sandwich into three equal parts. Serve right away or refrigerate for up to one day. For a picnic, wrap in wax paper and secure with string.
French Lentil Salad
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 carrots, diced
2 celery sticks, sliced
3 teaspoons sea salt, divided
2 garlic cloves, finely diced
1/2 cup white wine
1 cup French green lentils, rinsed and sorted
2 cups water
2 bay leaves
1/2 cup toasted walnuts
Chevre (goat cheese) for garnishing
Dijon Vinaigrette:
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Pinch sea salt
In a Dutch oven, heat oil on medium until it begins to shimmer. Add onion, carrots, celery and 1 teaspoon salt, cooking for 4-5 minutes until vegetables soften. Add garlic and sauté 1-2 more minutes. Increase heat to medium-high, and add wine. Allow wine to simmer for 1-2 minutes, then lower heat to medium. Add lentils, bay leaves, 2 teaspoons salt, and 2 cups water. Bring mixture to a boil, and simmer about 20 minutes until most of the water has cooked down and the lentils are tender. While lentils are cooking, whisk all vinaigrette ingredients together, and salt to taste. When lentils are finished cooking, remove bay leaves and stir in vinaigrette and walnuts. Dollop goat cheese over the top. Serve at room temperature as a side dish, or with a chunk of crusty bread as a main course. Any lentils will do for this recipe. For a more substantial salad, potatoes roasted in olive oil can be added.
