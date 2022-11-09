Food by the Book: “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” a multi-layered, thoughtful read

I am far from being a digital native, but I was still young enough to have an open, pliable mind as technology developed. I owned an Intellivision and played Space Invaders and Dungeons and Dragons, followed by Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda a decade later when my son was a child. I have lived through every iteration of computer technology, from taking grading cards to be scanned in a huge computer processor at the University of Oklahoma to using handheld devices that connect to a smartboard.
Still, all this did not prepare me for the digital world of game programming in Gabrielle Zevin’s new novel, “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” (Alfred Knopf, 2022). A fast-paced tale spanning three decades, the story follows game developers Sam Masur and Sadie Green as they navigate Harvard and MIT respectively and create a game sensation called Ichigo before they even get their bachelor’s degrees. Although Sam loves Sadie, this is not a love story per se, but an exploration of creative partnership, which Sadie believes is a more intimate and rare relationship.
Primarily a coming-of-age story, Zevin’s novel is as multilayered as Super Mario World, empathetically taking on topics such as physical disabilities, the place of women in engineering, and art versus entertainment. It’s most important theme, however, is that video gaming represents the idea that life is always arriving, that tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow we will cross through many portals and levels. Shockingly, the characters, now 30-somethings, find out that in a video game, if you die you can always start over, but in reality we don’t have infinite do-overs. Just as in playing a video game, one may have to reread this novel to pick up more pop culture nuances and really understand each layer that moves the novel toward its final solution.
Zevin is working on the screenplay for her novel, which was picked up by Paramount. If you liked “Ready Player One,” you may enjoy this novel, also. Surprisingly, there are video game cookbooks out there, such as the downloadable Final Fantasy cookbook or published books such as “Minecraft: Gather, Cook, Eat.” A Pokemon restaurant has even opened in Tokyo where one can order a Pokemon teriyaki burger decorated with the little guy’s ears and face. You might try a similar meal for the kids with the following recipe.
Teriyaki Burger with Asian Slaw
2 pounds ground beef (for 8 burgers)
1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon mirin
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon finely diced onion
8 brioche hamburger buns
Mayonnaise
Asia Coleslaw Ingredients:
7-8 cups shredded cabbage
1/2 cup shredded carrots
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
3 tablespoons mild oil
1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Salt and pepper to taste
Prepare the grill to medium high heat. Make the Asian coleslaw while coals are heating. In a medium bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, rice vinegar, oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger, and sesame seeds. Toss to combine. Cover and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
To make the teriyaki burgers, place ground beef in a bowl. Add teriyaki sauce, honey, sesame oil, grated ginger, garlic, and onion. Mix well to thoroughly combine the ingredients. Form the meat into 8-10 patties and place on platter. When the coals are ready put the hamburgers on the grill and cook for 4-6 minutes on each side for medium rare. The time will vary depending on the heat of the grill and the thickness of the meat. Check for doneness. To serve top each bun with the burger, coleslaw, and mayo (Japanese Kewpie, if you can find it). If you try to char tortilla chips to make Pikachu or Pokemon’s ears, watch out for the oil content in some chips, which can catch fire easily.
