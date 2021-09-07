Food by the Book: Two books feature librarians' stories

Librarians are powerful keepers of knowledge and culture, exemplified by two recent novels. First, in “The Personal Librarian” (Berkley, 2021), co-written by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murphy, it is the amazing Belle da Costa Greene, J.P. Morgan’s right hand at the Morgan Library, who holds the keys to the library. Greene, born to prominent African American parents, Ida Fleet Greener and Richard Greener, the first black graduate of Harvard in 1870, changed her name and ethnicity to Portuguese on her mother’s advice in order to secure the position at the library. She prevailed there from 1905 until 1948 and helped Morgan create an unparalleled collection of books and art. She brokered many deals in Europe and claimed for the Pierpont Morgan Library only the finest specimens of historical books and paintings, creating one of America’s greatest research libraries. It can be visited virtually at https://www.themorgan.org/online-exhibitions
Although she never revealed her true lineage, the fictional account of her life in “The Personal Librarian” uncovers the many problems faced by African Americans during the Jim Crow era. Opportunities for advancement such as her father experienced after the Civil War soon faded and passing as white helped Greene and her siblings pursue careers and prosperity. Not only is the book about the life of an amazingly intelligent and cultured woman, but the authors, one black and one white, have created an atmosphere in which to discuss the history of ideas and circumstances that we are still confronting today. Culture, knowledge, and erudition for the modern reader are all synonyms for different aspects of this novel.
Out in paperback is “The Book of Speculation” (St. Martin’s Press, 2016) by Erika Swyler. Sam Winston is the librarian in charge of whaling history at a small library on Long Island Sound. When he is sent an arcane book from Churchwarry & Son Booksellers, he begins to unravel the mystery of his family, the women of whom have all died by drowning on July 24. Also unraveling is his two-story family home sitting precipitously on a bluff overlooking the sound that is quickly eroding and threatening to hurl the house headlong down the precipice. Moving back and forth through generations, “The Book of Speculation” is a look at the interconnectedness of the past and present and how holding onto the past for too long can have damaging effects.
The characters and house in “The Book of Speculation” are in need of some serious love and chocolate. Swyler ran a Tumblr baking blog called "I Eat Butter" while she was writing her novels and posted many images of chocolate desserts, including brownies. Here is a recipe for school cafeteria brownies for celebrating the start of school with those lunch lady frosted delights of yesteryear. You will never need another brownie recipe after this.
School Cafeteria Brownies
1 cup butter melted
2 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups all-purpose
1 cup cocoa
1/2 teaspoon salt
CHOCOLATE FROSTING
1/4 cup butter softened, Kerrygold or other European butter a must
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted
3 cups powdered sugar, sifted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine butter, sugar and vanilla, whisking together until smooth. Whisk the eggs in, one at a time, being sure to beat well each time. Stir in cocoa powder, flour and salt, and whisk until combined. Line a 9×13 pan with foil and spray with non-stick spray. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake for 26-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
CHOCOLATE FROSTING
In a small saucepan, melt butter on low. Once melted, add the milk and cocoa powder, whisking constantly. Add the sifted powdered sugar one cup at a time. Whisk until the mixture is smooth and lumps are gone. Frost after brownies have cooled about 15 minutes. For ease in cutting brownies into clean squares, wait to cut them until the frosting has slightly hardened and the brownies have cooled completely, if you can. Sourced from: https://badbatchbaking.com/school-cafeteria-brownies.
