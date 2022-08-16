Food by the Book: Writer's predictions came true

A recent trip to Moab, Utah, prompted a rereading of Edward Abbey’s 1968 classic, “Desert Solitaire” (Touchstone, 1990). I walked the very paths that Abbey walked during his six-month stint as a lone park ranger at Arches National Monument in the late 1950s, before the roads were paved and visitors required timed entry passes. His words describing the beauty, ancient spirituality, and natural drama surrounding the Arches that gave him a reputation as the Thoreau of the desert were still as evocative and poetic as ever. His solo experiences climbing the 13,000 foot Mount Tukuhnikivats, a trip down the Colorado River to Glen Canyon before it was flooded to make Lake Powell, or simply wandering through the Arches stand the test of time.
As Abbey predicted, throngs of tourists would change the stillness of the desert and force environmental changes to the region. But his political riffs on post World War II and Korean Conflict America seem now just a bit off, even though they were revolutionary in 1968. Fifty years later his invective about big mining and petroleum companies falls even harder on deaf ears as we struggle with climate accords and once promising environmental action, failing to do much about it or even believe it is real. Today he would be appalled at attempts to undermine protections for national parks, such as Bears Ears and Arches.
But he yields a startling prediction when he asks why we Americans think that “our own society will necessarily escape the worldwide drift toward totalitarian organization of men and institutions.” He considers this theory fantastical, and here is the difference between his generation’s thinking and that of today. Presciently he makes reference to Robinson Jeffers’ 1925 poem, “Shine, Perishing Republic.” Read “Desert Solitaire” for a broader historical perspective on both the beauty of the desert and man’s disruptive practices on both nature and society.
Abbey’s diet often consisted of a can of beans or a package of crackers. He would be all in favor of making do with leftovers and easy to use foods. With school starting back, this would be an easy weekday meal on hectic nights and great way to use leftovers.
Easy Leftover Tacos
Leftover short ribs, roast, or brisket
Cherry tomatoes
Prepared guacamole
Bag of Southwest style salad
Cotija cheese
Small corn tortillas
Taco sauce
Limes
Shred beef and transfer to a bowl. Halve the cherry tomatoes and sauté in olive oil until just beginning to soften. Transfer to a bowl. Make guacamole or use store-bought. Mix the ingredients for the Southwest salad, using only part of the dressing, which can be a bit too spicy for most children. Crumble the cheese and place in a bowl. Heat the corn tortillas on a microwave safe plate covered with a damp paper towel for 15 seconds. Layer ingredients on individual tortillas, top with cheese, taco sauce and a squeeze of lime juice. Serve with Spanish rice and beans.
