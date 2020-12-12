Food giveaway planned for Tuesday

A food box giveaway set for Tuesday could help people in need begin a better life, said grocer Bill Johnson.
Johnson is working with the charity Feed the Children to distribute boxes of food and other items at noon Tuesday in the Northpointe Plaza parking lot. Johnson owns Mini-Max Food Store and Mini-Max Variety Store at the shopping center.
“It will be a semi-truckload of groceries and personal needs,” he said. “It is a combined effort between my nonprofit, Genesis 12:2, Mini-Max and Feed the Children.”
Feed the Children Communications Manager Carrie Snodgrass said the giveaway is part of the charity’s “No Hunger Holidays” caravan. She said each family will get a 25-pound box of nonperishable food items such as macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables.
“They’ll also get a hygiene box that has stuff like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, household stuff every family would need,” she said. “They’ll also get children’s books and toys.”
Tuesday’s giveaway also offers people a chance to give as well. Johnson said people are encouraged to bring a coat or jacket.
“If they have a coat, they can give it, or they can just come in and donate, and we can give it,” he said. “We can see how much we can gather up and dispense to other organizations.”
A similar giveaway was held last May. The grocer also gave away free gallons of milk through 2020, Johnson said.
“We’ve been able make significant progress this year in our overall plans and are very excited about going forward for next year,” he said. “We’ve been able to help a lot of nonprofits by helping them with food and lowering their costs.”
Genesis 12:2 is based on a business plan to help people out of poverty by helping them stretch their meager budgets, Johnson said.
He said the Bible verse refers to a promise God made to Abraham: “I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing.”
Johnson said he has been blessed in his life, and he wants to pass the blessings to other people.
“It’s really a holistic evangelistic effort,” Johnson said. “It’s to address, with combination of the nonprofit and for profit, the poverty of life that people are caught up in.”
He said he seeks to offer a more efficient way to help Muskogee’s poor. Part of that involves establishing grocery stores in “food deserts,” parts of town where people have limited access to affordable and nutritious food. Johnson opened Hwy 69 Outlet, 715 S. 32nd St., in 2017 and later opened Mini-Max.
The stores bring good jobs and benefits, as well as low costs, he said.
Johnson said he’s working to build Genesis 12:2’s mission.
“We can take people from these program, whether it be Meals on Wheels or MONARCH,” he said, referring to a Muskogee addiction treatment center.
“And we begin to work with these people, and we can provide jobs for them as they’re coming off those programs,” he said. “We are providing an economic engine to provide the funds.”
