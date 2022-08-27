Homebound seniors in need can have groceries delivered from Muskogee Community Food Pantry.
Pantry volunteers have been delivering groceries to residents at low-income senior apartments for a little over a year, assistant pantry coordinator Cindy McAdoo said.
Homebound clients get the same boxes that drive-up pantry clients get, McAdoo said.
Items could include shelf-staple foods, cake mixes, canned vegetables, canned beans, dry beans, rice, beef stew, she said.
"Griffin gives us lots of pancake syrup," she said.
People may get groceries from the pantry once a month, no more than six times a year, McAdoo said, adding that the rule is the same for deliveries as it is for in-person service.
Carla Potter, assistant service coordinator for Fair Haven Senior Residences said the deliveries help the low-income residents get food in their home.
"A lot of them only get $25 a month," she said, adding that the number of residents needing help varies with each month.
"We may have only four or five to call, or we may have nine or 10," she said.
McAdoo said the pantry began delivering at Fair Haven before last fall. They later began delivering at Honor Heights Towers.
"We're always open to do facilities that need delivery," she said. "As long as I can keep enough volunteers working, I'm okay."
About 17 volunteers delivered food to 47 households at Honor Heights Towers earlier this week.
Groceries are delivered every other month at Honor Heights Towers, and every month at Fair Haven.
"We count on the offices at the housing programs to get us a list of people who need service," McAdoo said. "They direct people who can ride the bus or carpool or have a car to the pantry. But if the residents can't get down there, they keep track of them and give us a list usually a few days ahead of delivery. Then we pack the food and deliver the food."
Volunteers also have delivered to homebound people who call ahead of time, she said.
"Our next goal is not only to expand to more housing programs, but also to find churches in outlying communities who may have church members who work in Muskogee," she said. "And if they have a homebound person out there, we can call the church and say we can pick up food for somebody in your area."
You can help
• To volunteer to deliver groceries or help in other ways at Muskogee Community Food Pantry, send a message through the pantry's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/mcm.pantry
• For more information or help on getting pantry items groceries send a message through the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/mcm.pantry or call First United Methodist Church at (918) 682-3368. McAdoo at (918) 869-2189.
