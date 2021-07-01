Folk rock songwriter Mike Settle passed through Muskogee at just the right time on Wednesday.
Settle, a founding member of The First Edition folk rock group, was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during a Muskogee visit. During his induction, he sang some songs and told stories of times at Muskogee Central High School and with such stars as Kenny Rogers.
"It feels fantastic," Settle said of his induction. "First of all, this is what I call my hometown. Two of my best friends from Central High School — Barbara McAlister and Chick Rains — are already inducted. I am the third classmate to be inducted. It's a big thrill for me."
Settle said he and his wife were heading to California this week because they are first-time grandparents. He said he told OMHOF Interim Director Amy Love his plan.
"Amy took the bull by the horns and said, 'Why don't we sneak in a little celebration,'" Settle said.
OMHOF spokeswoman Andrea Chancellor said Settle, who lives outside of Nashville, planned to go to the west coast this week.
"He wanted to come this way to take care of some business and be with family," Chancellor said. "We made a connection, knowing he was going to do that, and he agreed to stay in Muskogee for a couple of days — actually Tulsa."
She said Settle did a sound check at the OMHOF on Tuesday night, "and it was just magical."
A Tulsa native, Settle came to Muskogee when he was in the ninth grade and went to Muskogee Central High.
He said Central choir director Tom Yadon was a big influence on him to study music at Oklahoma City University.
"He told me that, even though I didn't play an instrument that I could go to music school," Settle said. "That's how I ended up going to Oklahoma City."
Settle said one of his classmates at Oklahoma City University was guitarist Mason Williams.
"He had a folk trio at the time, and we sang at a coffee house of the day," Settle said. "He introduced me to the coffee house scene."
Settle went on to join the folk trio The Cumberland Three, then joined the New Christy Minstrels. Settle recalled being asked to audition a young Kenny Rogers over the phone. Settle, Rogers and other group members went on to form The First Edition in the late 1960s.
Settle wrote the ballad "But You Know I Love You," which became a pop hit in 1969.
McAlister, a Cherokee opera singer inducted into OMHOF in 2013, said she was pleased to see her classmate again. She said she hadn't been aware of all the things Settle had done. She recalled his strong tenor voice and good looking first impression in junior high.
"Every girl in junior high turned and looked at him and everybody wanted to date him," McAlister said. "His voice carried real well in high school."
Another one of Settle's classmates, songwriter Chick Rains, was inducted into OMHOF in 2008.
Chancellor said Settle was to have been inducted during a March 2020 ceremony and concert. However, concern about the early spread of COVID-19 prompted OMHOF to cancel the event.
"It was just not the right time for that," she said.
