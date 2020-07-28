At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 13, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on July 17, 2020 in the amount of $58,164.37.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Trustees approved
A. No items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Presentation of June 2020 Financials.
C. Presentation of June 2020 Fire Department report.
D. Presentation of June 2020 Police Department report.
E. Memorandum of Understanding with the Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
F. Hiring one additional Police Officer for the Fort Gibson Police Department.
G. Application for a lot split of land owned by Mathews Investments, located at the corner of Lee Street and Ross Street.
H. Working with the Neighbors Building Neighbors grant writing program at a cost of $10,000 a year.
4. RESOLUTIONS:
A. Approved Resolution 2020-004 for the Mayor and Town Council to authorize the submittal of a grant application to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department LWCF Grant for the Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field Complex and Park improvements project and authorizing local participation if the grant is awarded.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on July 13, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on July 17, 2020 in the amount of $48,537.36.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Presentation of June 2020 Financials.
C. The Neighbors Building Neighbors grant writing program for $10,000.
