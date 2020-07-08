Fort Gibson Chamber hosts poker run

People can "social distance" for miles Saturday at the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Poker Run.
"It's a nice drive out by Lake Tenkiller," said Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin. "We'll have a route that runs through Braggs, through the Cookson area, over the Tenkiller Dam, through the Tahlequah area and back to Fort Gibson."
People may pick up their card at registration, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the chamber office.
Participants draw numbered poker chips at six stops along the route: Fort Gibson gazebo, Donna's Malt Shop in Braggs, Tenkiller Overlook and Nature Trail, Oklahoma Station in Park Hill, 4 Mile Stop and Cafe, and Fort Gibson Historic Site.
The high and low hand, based on totaling numbers on poker chips will be determined at the historic site, Martin said. The highest card total will get the $400 high hand, the lowest total gets the $150 low hand.
"We're going to keep a tally of it," she said. "That way, if they're not the high or the low hand, they can leave if they want to and we can leave that social distancing at a minimum."
The poker run helps businesses around the Lake Tenkiller area, as well as in Fort Gibson.
"They can stop. They can get gas. They can go in and get a drink, enjoying their day," Martin said. "I think it's a great way to social distance, but also have a nice day planned out through Saturday."
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Poker Run.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday; Registration, 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Registration at Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce, 108 W. Poplar St. Route circles Lake Tenkiller.
ADMISSION: $25 per driver; $5 per passenger.
