Muskogee Andy Sanchez recalls how much he learned by knowing music and medical leader Jim Paul Blair.
"He took me in when I was basically not known in Muskogee. I was new in town," Sanchez said. "He took me under his wing, showed me the ropes and introduced me to the right people. Great opportunities opened up because of his friendship and his mentoring and his knowledge."
Blair will be inducted posthumously into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony and concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Muskogee Civic Center. Other inductees are the Turnpike Troubadours of Tahlequah and singer-songwriter Wade Hayes of Bethel Acres.
Part of Third Street near the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame will be designated as Jim Paul Blair Boulevard during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Blair was OMHOF executive director from 2012 to 2018. He also held outdoor G-Fest music festivals in 2016 and 2017.
"There's nothing bad you can say about Jim Blair," Sanchez said, adding that Blair taught him a lot about guitar and music.
Sanchez said he first met Blair when they auditioned for the Muskogee Little Theatre production of "The Buddy Holly Story,"
Blair got the lead, and Sanchez played singer Richie Valens.
"I'll never forget the first thing he said to me after we introduced ourselves was, 'This is all right. I didn't think we were going to get an actual Mexican to play Richie Valens,'" Sanchez said. "He was always courteous and positive about everything. He would joke around with me, and I thought it was great."
He recalled joining Blair to perform at charity shows, mostly benefiting the Salvation Army.
Sanchez will reprise his role when he joins in Friday's performance. He said Micheal Rappe will portray Buddy Holly.
Blair's widow, Katey Sherrick Blair, said Jim Paul Blair would be humbled and pleased at the induction.
"It's been a long time coming for him," she said. "The way we have this is serendipitous. The way this has come together so fluidly and so perfectly. I think in a lot of ways he would be so humbled and he would be telling us not to make all this fuss. But at the same time, he would enjoy it."
The Turnpike Troubadours, known for their gritty country-rock, will perform at the induction concert.
According to a media release, OMHOF Executive Director Tony Corbell said he's thrilled to have the Troubadours perform, "and they promise an entertaining evening."
“As far as I am concerned there hasn't been a more talked about band since I began following the music scene in Oklahoma," Corbell said. "These guys are truly hitting on all cylinders right now, and since late spring 2022 they have sold out shows in many of the best arenas and venues."
Hayes landed his first recording contract with Columbia Records within nine months of moving to Nashville. “Old Enough to Know Better” hit #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart and he was nominated for the ACM's Top New Male Vocalist honor. Two of his four major label albums have been certified Gold by the RIAA.
If you go
WHAT: Honorary street naming ceremony for Jim Paul Blair Boulevard.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Third Street in front of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St.
WHAT: 25th Anniversary Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
TICKETS: $50 and available at https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/oklahomamusichalloffameinductionofturnpiketroubadours/muskogeeciviccenter/muskogee/27191/
