Friends, family to celebrate resident's 100th birthday

Mildred Dean said her secret to a long life is working hard.
"I have five kids and I've just always been busy," Dean said.
Family and friends will gather at the Disabled American Veterans post on West Okmulgee Avenue at 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate Dean's 100th birthday.
Dean, born Mildred Marie Smith on Dec. 14, 1921 in Waveland, Arkansas, moved to Muskogee with her husband Raymond and five children in 1960. The party for Dean will be at the Disabled American Veterans post at 4815 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Linda Phelps, Dean's third daughter who lives in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, is the organizer of the festivities.
"She still gets up every morning, drinks her coffee and reads the paper," Phelps said. "She spends hours putting together puzzles with Gloria (her second oldest) and can still beat anyone at dominoes, especially Mexican Trails."
Dean completed the eighth grade in Kanima and attended the ninth grade in Whitefield. Like most families in this area at that time, she was unable to finish that year as her family packed up and headed to California.
"We hardly had anything," she said. "So, we all went there so Daddy could find some kind of work."
After moving back to Oklahoma, she and her husband would return to California just before the outbreak of World War II before returning to Oklahoma, living in Stigler until moving to Muskogee.
With the money she saved she was able to purchase a motor home and she and her husband would travel across the country.
Dean has 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
After her husband died in 1994, Dean would take her daughters on annual "girl trips," which over the years included the granddaughters.
Dean lives with Gloria and only son Chuck. She told all of her children what's important in life to her.
"I wanted them all to get an education," she said. "We strive for that. All of my girls have graduated from college."
Gloria was a licensed practical nurse "then went on to get my master's and became a licensed professional counselor (LPC), Linda's a teacher and Thada (the youngest daughter) is an LPC in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Thada's a little bit younger, so she's still working."
"Chuck has been a jack of all trades," Dean said. "If it wasn't for him, we couldn't live here by ourselves."
The birthday celebration is open to any and all well wishers.
If you go
WHAT: Mildred Dean's 100th birthday celebration.
WHERE: Disabled American Veterans Post, 4815 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
NOTE: Family should arrive at noon to help prepare. Friends and well wishers at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.