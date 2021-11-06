Frost on the Pumpkin returns to First United Methodist Church with new vendors among longtime favorites.
The craft and vintage show will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the church. Youth from the church will sell cinnamon rolls and lunches to raise money for their projects.
The event was canceled in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.
"We're hoping that everybody’s excited about being back," said Francie Wright, a show coordinator. "We’re expecting big crowds because we didn’t get to have it last year. It is time for holiday shopping. There will be new things for fall holidays and Christmas."
The show features handmade crafts, clothing items, woodcrafts and several jewelry makers, Wright said. "We have a quilting group that’s coming."
"Very popular in this part of Oklahoma," she said. "We get shoppers and vendors from all around here, Tahlequah, Fort Gibson and Broken Arrow."
The event raises about $3,000 to $5,000 a year for church programs, Wright said.
"We earmark it toward things at the church that need to be done," she said. "We put flooring in Sunday school rooms. We bought tables for the activity center. We've donated to the youth group."
Wright said there are 10 or 12 new vendors, including one who sells children's books.
One new vendor, Amy Neumeyer, said she's been making her purses, fanny packs and other crafts for less than two years. She she began sewing face masks shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
“I got my first sewing machine two years ago and then when people started needing face masks they were saying ‘Amy, can you make me a face mask.”
She progressed to baby blankets and burp cloths and began selling at the Owasso farmers market a little over a year ago.
"I hand-sew all my items and crochet," Neumeyer said. "I make mostly purses, fanny packs, and little coin purses that hook onto a belt loop."
She also makes the popular scrunchies, which hold hair in ponytails or buns.
"Some of the girls do the messy buns on top of their head and they put scrunchies in their hair," she said.
Neumeyer said she especially likes to make pillow book covers.
“They’re pillows you can put a book in,” she said. “I make them with handles so kids can easily grab it and bring it out the the car with them. That way, they can have their iPad or their books. I sell a lot of those."
She said she’s sold at the Broken Arrow farmers market all season “and I did really well out there.”
"I absolutely love to sew, and now I’m doing it full-time,” she said. “I feel like it’s an art. I get to create. I come up with the designs for my purses and the pouches and zipper pouches. It’s just fun coming up with new designs for different things.”
There also will be many repeat vendors, including the Nu Delta chapter of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. The sorority raises money for programs such as Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center and Oklahoma School for the Blind.
Chapter member Evalyn Massey said the sorority is making aprons and some "wonderful tree skirts."
"They're made from fabrics that are kind of unique," Massey said. "Some have farm trucks, some are more Christmassy."
There also are Christmas ornaments and pincushions.
"A little different than what we’ve done before," she said. "We like to use recycled materials if possible."
If you go
WHAT: Frost on the Pumpkin.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
