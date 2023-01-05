Fulk to teach watercolor class

George Fulk will teach a watercolor class sponsored by MAG Art & Fun next month.
Class will be from 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 at the Muskogee Art Guild Studio,106 S. Main St.
All supplies and tools will be furnished — no experience necessary.
Participants will learn how to combine opaque gouache with transparent watercolor to create an interesting painting. Fulk will show participants how to paint a simple composition of fall yellow aspens in Taos against deep green fir trees. It's a chance to learn a new painting technique and go home with a nice piece of art.
Cost is $25 for MAG members, and $35 for non-members.
Sign up by following the instructions on the MAG website (muskogeeartguild.org) on the Art & Fun! page, payment is made with a credit card via PayPal at the time of registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.