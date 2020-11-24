Garden of Lights gets upgrade with electronics

Old animated favorites get a new tech boost at this year's Garden of Lights.
"We've resurrected a number of the old animations that everybody grew up with," said Rick Ewing, assistant Muskogee Parks and Recreation director. "We have been able to renovate them and put new electronics with them."
Muskogee Parks and Recreation opens its 29th annual display Thanksgiving Day at Honor Heights Park. The garden, which features millions of colored lights, runs through New Year's Day.
Eight animated displays that wowed early-day Garden goers in the early years have been updated, Ewing said. Updated displays include youngsters sledding down a hill, deer jumping, frogs jumping and eating bugs, fox running up a tree and a man fishing with his dog.
Ewing said controllers on the displays were archaic, dating to the 20th century.
"They even had cardboard wheels you had to cut out to activate the switches. They were not very high tech," he said. "Now they've got nice controllers on them. We're in good shape."
Garden of Lights might even get more dazzling as the season progresses. Ewing said crews were working on a new, spectacular display when some workers came down with COVID-19.
"We lost quite a bit of man hours due to that," he said. "They were gone for two and a half weeks."
There will be no hayrides or live reindeer this year because of pandemic concerns, he said.
Castle of Muskogee opens its light display Thursday night, as well.
The drive-thru features hundreds of holiday inflatables and light displays.
Castle Christmas also features hayrides and rides on the Castle Train. Youngsters can have pony rides or camel rides.
Concerns over COVID-19 will keep St. Nicholas from visiting with children at this year's Castle Christmas.
There also will be activities inside the castle, Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 18-27. They include various gift shops selling holiday merchandise and inflatables, holiday movies in Chalice Hall. Rudolph's Cafe features sandwiches, cookies, hot chocolate and more.
