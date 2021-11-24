Expect more dazzle at this year's Garden of Lights.
Honor Heights Park's multi-colored holiday display opens Thursday night and runs through Jan. 1.
"We will probably have more lights this year than we have ever had," said Rick Ewing, Muskogee Parks and Recreation assistant director for parks. "We have lots of new songs and new animations."
The Garden of Lights will be open the following hours:
• 5:30-10p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
• 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
To view the display, enter the park on Honor Heights Drive from the top of Agency Hill, just north of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Admission to the Garden of Lights is $5 per car and $10 for buses. Admission is free on Mondays. Admission fees will help sustain, preserve and grow the Garden of Lights.
Groups can take hayrides through the garden. Hayrides are available at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and at 5:30, 7, 8:30 and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Cost is $75 for groups of up to 35 people. Only advance reservations are accepted, (918) 684-6303.
People can see even more lights at the Castle of Muskogee's displays, open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
Visitors can take a Christmas train ride through the village for $10 or take a hayride for $5. Camel rides are available for $5 per person. Refreshments will be sold at Rudolph's Cafe.
If you go
WHAT: Garden of Lights.
WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park, 1400 Honor Heights Drive.
ADMISSION: $5 per car and $10 for buses. Admission is free on Mondays.
WHAT: Christmas lights and displays.
WHEN: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
WHERE: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 Fern Mountain Road.
ADMISSION: Free. Donations are encouraged.
