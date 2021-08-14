I've never been a fan of cactus. I was "attacked" by a giant one on a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, and it took a long time physically and mentally to recover. Several years later, I was the director for an art trip to Scottsdale for a western art museum. I warned everyone about the cactus' potential for physical harm.
So, for our tour, I suggested dressing fully covered, with long-sleeve shirts and pants, big sun hats and shoes appropriate for walking in that desert near the cactus.
One lady scoffed at the warning and wanted to embrace a giant Saguaro cactus. It got her. I haven't returned to Scottsdale since.
To my surprise, I recently found myself admiring the cactus plants in the garden at Max's Garage. I was interviewing Teresa Daniels, who has worked for Max's owner Alex Reynolds for eight years. But this was the first time she has been a caretaker for cactus.
The Mandevilla, a plant I discovered on a trip to Acapulco, was in full bloom that day, but my eyes were on the variety of cactus in the garden. On that day, Teresa had a large tray full of baby cactus she was getting ready to plant. I was surprised there were so many varieties.
"Why cactus?" I asked.
"They are very ornate," she said. "There are so many varieties, shapes and different colors of their flowering. And I like a mix of textures. They are also heat tolerant."
A perfect answer for a lady who grew up on a farm. Now, she shepherds a colorful variety of plants each day, including the cactus.
Cactus do need some special pampering. Yet, with their rough, leathery skin, they appear indestructible. But this plant is a great faker and is also temperamental. They are not heavy drinkers, but they do like a gentle soaking.
"Don't overwater," Teresa said. "That is a cactus' worst enemy. It's the first sign of demise for a cactus."
As we talked, (above the train whistles of the nearby Katy railroad tracks) a gentle rain was beginning to fall in the garden. So good for the garden. Forget the raindrops, Teresa wanted to show me how cactus regenerate their species, all by themselves! A promising sign of a future generation of cactus.
