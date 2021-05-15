Gardening with Micki: A mystery azalea takes root

This is the time of year when Muskogee area gardeners take time to praise their azaleas and plant new ones. For the past decade, I never planted them at my home in Muskogee, although I grew them in my previous gardens in Stillwater, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Here, I knew Honor Heights' azaleas would satisfy my appreciation for this flower that has made Muskogee famous.
Well, Mother Nature outfoxed me this season.
From my kitchen window, I saw this surprise plant, hovering among the English ivy, hostas and ajuga. To my surprise, it was a pure white azalea about to bloom. No checkbook record noted "azaleas." I did not plant it. Nor did I point to my yard crew to "plant it there!" This azalea arrived with no luggage or passport. Only recently has it begun to shed its pristine blossoms and settle in among other plants.
I've always enjoyed the Honor Heights azaleas, but since this plant decided to take root on my sheltered kitchen patio, I decided to pamper it. What do azaleas need to be happy?
Rick Ewing, assistant director for the Muskogee Parks Department, probably knows that better than anyone in Muskogee.
"I've loved azaleas since I was 6 years old," Ewing said in a previous Phoenix interview.
So, what am I to do with this renegade azalea? Well, it's here and I'm caring for it since it has made itself such an obvious and compelling patio accessory.
I love this "Get Lazy With Azaleas" quote from my "Cheating at Gardening" source: Twice a year, gardeners prune the bushes down into a formal dome shape. Considering all that snipping involved, a modern trend favors a less formal, natural look for azaleas. Quit pruning them and let them do what they will. They will bloom better."
Ewing agrees.
"If you treat the azaleas' roots right, the tops will take care of themselves," he said. "Preparing the bed with peat moss or a well-drained topsoil is also crucial to an azalea's growth."
Other advice for nurturing azaleas: plant a variety that is appropriate for the space you have. Consider its height at maturity. If you see a problem, don't let it fester. Save azaleas at all costs.
This azalea is still blooming, although I see faint signs of a bloom recession. Nature is, after all, a temperamental beauty. Sneaky too, to show up in my garden without an invitation.
