Gardening with Micki: Amaryllis a colorful, long-lasting choice for holidays

If poinsettias are not your favorite Christmas flower, why not consider featuring amaryllis for your holiday decorating? I recently received a holiday floral catalog, and to my surprise, it featured as many photographs of amaryllis as it did the ever-popular poinsettias. Even the flashy catalog cover featured a bouquet of pink and deep red amaryllis.
Throughout the catalog there were as many photographs of amaryllis as there were of poinsettias. Those "competing" photographs certainly gave shoppers plenty of colorful choices for these traditional Christmas season flowers.
Amaryllis are traditionally 16 inches tall and 2 inches across the bloom. Like poinsettias, they have a long blooming season. The amaryllis bulbs are quite large, ensuring numerous blooms per bulb. These flowers can grow an inch a day, according to the current Breck's catalog. They also can bloom for six to 10 weeks, ensuring a beautiful bouquet that will thrive throughout the Christmas season and well into the New Year's Day festivities.
Amaryllis are also a fairly carefree plant, always a feature that appeals to those who love fresh flowers in their home or office. These flowers like to stay moist at their base. They also savor sunlight, making them an easy plant to care for. Once the amaryllis starts blooming it can grow up to an inch a day.
They also have rather unusual names. One is titled "Temptation." Its flowers are white petals, outlined in red, with a red center and four to five flowers per stem, so you get your money's worth for this flower.
There's even a naughty flower among these plants. It's called "Naked." Perhaps the most unusual and interesting is one titled the Samba Duo. Others are named Stargazer, Colossal Benefica Miracle, Red and White Delight, Red Reality, Picotee, Dancing Queen, Harlequin and Carmen.
As interesting as their names are the red, white and pink shades and shapes of the flowers. Picotee is pure white, with a thin edge of red and a little touch of green in the center. Elvas comes a close second. It's white with streaks of red in the centers moving toward the edge of the flower. The Samba Duo is described "With petals like the swirl of a Rio Carnival dancer's skirt." Who could resist having an amaryllis among their holiday flowers?
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.