If you have visited Muskogee's annual Azalea Festival this year, or are planning to, you are in for a wonderful garden experience. Although the azaleas had a tough year, your visit may inspire you to plant azaleas in your garden.
To me, azaleas are an irresistible flower. They are not carefree, but advice from my favorite source, "How To Cheat at Gardening," suggests: "Get lazy with azaleas." They are rather picky about where their beds are; less so about their diet. Beware, however, of other sneaky plants trying to 'steal' your azaleas' limelight.
What does this mean for local gardeners? My source notes, "A modern trend favors less pruning, let them do what they want and they will bloom better." Less work in the garden endears me to plants that don't need so much pampering.
However, my source mentions, "There can be renegade shoots, hiding or emerging in your azalea beds. These are like sloppy, uninvited vagrants in your garden. Follow their trail and snip them off beside the next branch."
Azalea specialists also suggest planting a variety that fits the space you've chosen for your garden. Some azaleas can grow to 10 feet tall or "bush up" as the garden pros say. Your reward? Less pruning. I can relate to this caution. We planted a seedless cottonwood in the back garden in 2012. That tree is now taller than any other neighborhood tree. It looms over the storage cottage and is changing the visual character of the back lawn. It's got to go!
If you are new to gardening, and growing azaleas, I think this is a great quote to remember. "Fighting Mother Nature is one thing when it means pulling three inches of weeds out of a garden bed. It's quite a different matter when confronting a tree that is towering 100 feet above your head. With a force that powerful, the message is quite clear. Make wise choices at the outset, then plant and maintain it sensibly and get out of Mother Nature's way."
I think that is terrific advice for anything you might want to plant in your garden for any season, but especially for azaleas. Enjoy the scene now at Honor Heights.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
